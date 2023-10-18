No Prime? No problem! The Jabra Elite 5 buds with ANC are now deeply discounted for all!





Yes, these noise-cancelling bad boys are once again on sale for a very cool 60 bucks under their $149.99 list price, and this time, you don't need to meet any special conditions or jump through hoops of any sort to claim that massive 40 percent discount on a black, gold beige, or titanium black colorway.

Jabra Elite 5 True Wireless Earbuds with Hybrid Active Noise Cancellation, HearThrough Technology, 6mm Speakers for Powerful Sound, 6 Microphones with Wind Noise Reduction for Crystal Clear Voice Calls, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Wireless Charging Case, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Three Colors $60 off (40%) Buy at Amazon





The non-Prime-exclusive Amazon offer is of course unlikely to last long, as even though there's no expiration date clearly listed, the value for money simply feels too good for demand not to eventually exceed the e-commerce giant's supply.









Hyperbolic marketing claims aside, it's objectively and undeniably cool that you can get super-advanced hybrid active noise cancellation technology, no less than six microphones for top-notch voice call clarity, multi-device connectivity, native Android and iOS support, and perhaps most impressively, a stellar battery life rating of up to 28 hours (with a modern wireless charging case factored in) at less than $100 right now with absolutely no strings attached.





Oh, and did we mention that the Jabra Elite 5 also look pretty great on the outside, with a very "professional" design, small size, and allegedly, an easy and comfortable fit for any and all users? At some point, you have to start wondering why so many people continue to opt for Apple's AirPods and extravagant products like Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when these amazing budget-friendly alternatives exist.