No Prime? No problem! The Jabra Elite 5 buds with ANC are now deeply discounted for all!
Do you know that killer Jabra Elite 5 Prime Day deal from just last week? If you somehow missed it or avoided taking advantage of it in the absence of an Amazon Prime subscription, now's the time to get some of the best budget wireless earbuds around at a seemingly unbeatable price.
Yes, these noise-cancelling bad boys are once again on sale for a very cool 60 bucks under their $149.99 list price, and this time, you don't need to meet any special conditions or jump through hoops of any sort to claim that massive 40 percent discount on a black, gold beige, or titanium black colorway.
The non-Prime-exclusive Amazon offer is of course unlikely to last long, as even though there's no expiration date clearly listed, the value for money simply feels too good for demand not to eventually exceed the e-commerce giant's supply.
Nowhere near as durable or as powerful as the hot new Jabra Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 respectively, the 2022-released Elite 5 do look more than capable of holding their own against many of the best wireless earbuds on the market today in both those departments with IP55 water and dust resistance, as well as 6mm speakers promising "goosebump-inducing, heart-racing, soaring" sound.
Hyperbolic marketing claims aside, it's objectively and undeniably cool that you can get super-advanced hybrid active noise cancellation technology, no less than six microphones for top-notch voice call clarity, multi-device connectivity, native Android and iOS support, and perhaps most impressively, a stellar battery life rating of up to 28 hours (with a modern wireless charging case factored in) at less than $100 right now with absolutely no strings attached.
Oh, and did we mention that the Jabra Elite 5 also look pretty great on the outside, with a very "professional" design, small size, and allegedly, an easy and comfortable fit for any and all users? At some point, you have to start wondering why so many people continue to opt for Apple's AirPods and extravagant products like Samsung's Galaxy Buds 2 Pro when these amazing budget-friendly alternatives exist.
