Jabra's newest true wireless earbuds are discounted for the first time

Despite their lack of a Pro moniker, the Jabra Elite 4 Active do come with the same state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology as all of the aforementioned high-enders, which made these bad boys pretty competitively priced right off the bat, at $119.99.



Made available for early buyers just a few weeks ago by major US retailers like Amazon and Best Buy, the gym-friendly yet reasonably stylish buds are already marked down by $17.07 in a classy "navy" hue.





Although that's certainly not what we'd call an earth-shattering discount, it does shave a decent 14 percent off an attractive list price, further improving the mainstream appeal and the competitiveness of the Elite 4 Active against the likes of the non-Pro Apple AirPods 3 or Samsung Galaxy Buds 2





In addition to ANC functionality, Jabra's affordable new earbuds also have IP57 water and dust resistance going for them, as well as up to seven hours of standalone battery life, a nice quartet of built-in microphones promising crystal clear voice calls, and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity.



Of course, given the existence of higher-end and higher-priced Jabra products like the Elite 7 Active, Elite 7 Pro, and Elite 85t, you can safely assume the Elite 7 Active will not offer the best possible active noise cancellation or overall audio experience. For that, you'll have to spend anywhere from $50 to $120 more right now.



When it comes to getting solid value for your money, however, you absolutely cannot go wrong with this unprecedented and one-of-a-kind Amazon deal that Best Buy and Jabra are unable to match at the time of this writing.

If the early bird catches the worm, the first company that unveiled an interesting new pair of true wireless earbuds this year probably caught the attention of plenty of cable-hating audiophiles put off by the AirPods Pro, Beats Fit Pro, or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro's prices.