You have one day and one day only to get the Jabra Elite 3 buds at an unbeatable price





Jabra Elite 3 True Wireless Earbuds with Noise Isolation, 6mm Speakers for Powerful Sound, Four Built-in Microphones for Crystal Clear Calls, HearThrough Technology, Up to 7 Hours of Listening Time, Up to 28 Hours of Combined Battery Life with Charging Case, IP55 Water and Dust Resistance, Mono Mode, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth 5.2 Connectivity, Dark Gray Color $45 off (56%) $34 99 $79 99 Buy at BestBuy





These puppies are naturally not as advanced or as powerful as the newer Elite 4, lacking among others that active noise cancellation feature so many buyers seem to care about nowadays. But for a measly 35 bucks, the Elite 3 objectively and undeniably deliver a lot of bang, including a battery life rated at up to 7 hours and capable of being boosted to as much as 28 hours with the help of a bundled charging case, as well as decently sized 6mm speakers and perfectly respectable noise isolation technology.





Respectable is probably the best word to describe the budget-friendly buds you can currently get at their lowest ever price, with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, IP55 water and dust resistance, four built-in microphones with HearThrough capabilities, and Mono Mode support all bringing their small but essential contribution to creating what looks like a virtually unbeatable value proposition right now.





