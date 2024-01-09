You have one day and one day only to get the Jabra Elite 3 buds at an unbeatable price
It's only January 9, and although the beginning of a new year is not traditionally the best time to find gadgets at substantial discounts, we've already seen a plethora of great deals run by major retailers like Amazon and Best Buy on a number of the best wireless earbuds out there in 2024.
We're talking everything from the high-end OnePlus Buds Pro 2 to the even higher-end Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and Apple AirPods Pro 2, as well as the slightly humbler and cheaper Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro and even more affordable Jabra Elite 4. Of course, the Jabra Elite 3 are themselves cheaper than that latter model, normally costing just $79.99 and incredibly dropping to $34.99 for a limited time only at Best Buy.
You have until the end of the day and not a second longer to pull the trigger here... as long as you don't mind opting for a somewhat boring-looking dark gray version of the 2021-released Jabra Elite 3.
These puppies are naturally not as advanced or as powerful as the newer Elite 4, lacking among others that active noise cancellation feature so many buyers seem to care about nowadays. But for a measly 35 bucks, the Elite 3 objectively and undeniably deliver a lot of bang, including a battery life rated at up to 7 hours and capable of being boosted to as much as 28 hours with the help of a bundled charging case, as well as decently sized 6mm speakers and perfectly respectable noise isolation technology.
Respectable is probably the best word to describe the budget-friendly buds you can currently get at their lowest ever price, with Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, IP55 water and dust resistance, four built-in microphones with HearThrough capabilities, and Mono Mode support all bringing their small but essential contribution to creating what looks like a virtually unbeatable value proposition right now.
Are these thegreatest budget wireless earbuds around today? That's definitely hard to say for sure, but they're clearly in contention for that title... at least if you hurry and place your order before Best Buy's 24-hour-only sale expires.
