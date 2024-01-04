The incredible Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are now half off through this rare Amazon deal

Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Searching for arguably the best Galaxy Buds money can buy to complete your ecosystem? Well, Lady Luck is on your side, for you can now snag the incredible Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at a whopping 52% cheaper price. The fantastic deal is up for grabs at Amazon, so make sure to take advantage while it lasts.

These earbuds first saw the light of day a couple of years ago, but they still rival many of the best wireless earbuds on the market. With their impressive ANC, Hi-Fi 360-degree audio, and super comfortable design, they have everything you need for a superb listening experience. And now that they’re 52% cheaper than usual, they provide a true bang for your buck!

Firstly, let’s talk about their design. The Galaxy earbuds certainly aren’t super tiny, yet they sport a supremely lightweight and sleek design. They’re so comfortable, in fact, that even fans of over-ear headphones might appreciate them.

Samsung integrated Intelligent Active Noise Cancellation on the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro to immerse you in your music without external distractions. Of course, there’s an Ambient sound mode that lets in the outside noises that matter whenever you need them.

These earbuds are quite impressive on the soundstage, too. Just place them in your ears, and you can enjoy a 360-multi dimensional sound experience with deep bass and clear vocals. Bluetooth Multipoint with auto switching is a cool gimmick that lets you seamlessly switch between devices without missing a beat.

Ideal for phone calls, the Buds 2 Pro also feature HD Voice Technology that picks up your voice and separates it from your surroundings. They come with Bluetooth 5.3 and also offer quite a decent battery life.

When you turn ANC on, you get approximately five hours of uninterrupted playtime, which extends to 18 hours with the charging case. To get more juice out of them, you can turn off the active noise cancellation feature.
