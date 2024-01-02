Tempting Amazon discount lets you snag the Jabra Elite 4 at an attractive price
Want to power your daily life with your favorite tunes? Well, you've come to the right place! Amazon is now offering the affordable Elite 4 at a fraction of their price! These earbuds, compatible with Android and iOS devices, are sporting a super cool 30% markdown.
The budget-friendly earbuds by Jabra have everything you need for a more enjoyable commute, workout, and more. Granted, with an MSRP of $99, they hardly land among the best earbuds in 2024. Then again, they put enough to the table to make a top investment at their current price.
Available for just under $70, these earbuds feature ANC that should effectively block unwanted noises, giving you an immersive acoustic experience. When you need to let the world in, HearThrough technology helps you hear the external sounds that matter. Then again, you certainly won’t get the same level of noise isolation as you would from a pair of earbuds that cost $200 and up.
Additional features include EQ customization, Bluetooth multipoint, and more. Let’s not forget that the Jabra Elite 4 offer more than a decent battery life of about 5.5 hours on a single charge with ANC on. Plus, fast charging helps you get up to one hour of uninterrupted playtime from a quick 10-minute rendezvous.
All things considered, the Jabra Elite 4 should provide a great balance between price and quality. They’re good for phone calls, offer decent sound, reasonable ANC, and even have several neat features. Grab them at 30% off while you can.
The discount, by the way, doesn’t land the Jabra Elite 4 at an unprecedented low price. However, Amazon has reduced their price tag by over 30% only once before (on Black Friday, to be exact). In other words, Amazon’s current price cut certainly is quite tempting, or at least it seems so to us. Let's dive a bit deeper to find out what makes them a worthwhile investment right now.
The Jabra Elite 4 also provide quite a decent audio for their price range. They sound balanced out of the box, with no strange overexaggerations in the highs or lows. Keep in mind that, although the earbuds work with Android and iOS devices, they feature an aptX codec, allowing Android users to enjoy higher-quality audio.
