The affordable Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro are a no-miss on Amazon through this deal
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Imagine having a pair of earbuds with solid ANC, great sound, long battery life, and some fun additional features like customizable EQ available for less than $100. No problem if you can’t, for such earbuds at that price point are no fantasy. On the contrary, the Soundcore Anker Liberty 3 Pro are very much real and once again available at a super cool 41% discount at Amazon.
Although not the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Liberty 3 Pro should still be plenty good for your everyday life. Firstly, they cool gimmicks like ANC with HearID technology. This one works by analyzing your ear to create a personalized profile that should give you tailor-made ANC suited to your specific ear shape. Moreover, the ANC works with Transparency mode that allows you to let your surroundings in.
At this point, you might be wondering if they’ll do you any good for phone calls. More so than you might think! They come with six microphones that intelligently filter out the background and bring you to the stage, ensuring crystal clarity.
Another handy functionality some of you will certainly appreciate is the customizable EQ. To top it off, these earbuds have plenty of juice to get you going a whole workday. According to Soundocre, you should get about eight hours of listening time from them. With the charging case, the total playtime extends to 32 hours.
To make things even better, savings-wise, you can activate a coupon provided by the world’s largest online retailer. It shaves off an extra $10 off their price tag, landing them at an even more attractive price. We should note just one color option retails at this tempting markdown, the Midnight Black one.
Although not the best wireless earbuds on the market, the Liberty 3 Pro should still be plenty good for your everyday life. Firstly, they cool gimmicks like ANC with HearID technology. This one works by analyzing your ear to create a personalized profile that should give you tailor-made ANC suited to your specific ear shape. Moreover, the ANC works with Transparency mode that allows you to let your surroundings in.
The Liberty 3 Pro are also designed to pump bass directly into your ears, enhancing the treble to give you an impressive soundstage. With them, you can enjoy Hi-Res Audio via an LDAC Bluetooth codec, which is compatible with Android devices. As if that's not enough, they support Multipoint, which allows you seamlessly switch between devices.
At this point, you might be wondering if they’ll do you any good for phone calls. More so than you might think! They come with six microphones that intelligently filter out the background and bring you to the stage, ensuring crystal clarity.
Another handy functionality some of you will certainly appreciate is the customizable EQ. To top it off, these earbuds have plenty of juice to get you going a whole workday. According to Soundocre, you should get about eight hours of listening time from them. With the charging case, the total playtime extends to 32 hours.
Things that are NOT allowed: