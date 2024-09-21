The Jabra Elite 10 offer Dolby Atmos surround sound for 20% off on Amazon
Do you need high-end wireless earbuds with a great find and Dolby Atmos surround sound? Well, you can now get such a pair at bargain prices. We're talking, as you might have guessed, about the Jabra Elite 10. These are 20% off at Amazon, but some paintjobs might not stay at their current price very long.
These puppies are usually hard to recommend at their MSRP, which goes as high as about $250. However, now that they're $50 cheaper across coatings, they're definitely something you should check out. As for the discount itself, it's not the best one we've seen, as the Elite 10 were slightly more affordable a couple of months ago.
What about their sound quality? Well, the earbuds give you decent bass, balanced mids, and slightly overemphasized highs out of the box. While most users should be generally happy with what they hear, the higher frequencies can sometimes sound a tad too aggressive. You can always use an EQ to tweak their audio.
Add to this the long battery life of up to 27 hours with the case and ANC, and you've got a great pair of wireless earbuds. Granted, they're not as remarkable as the AirPods Pro 2, but they're still a great option for everyday listening.
If you think those bring enough to the table to deserve your investment of almost $200, now's the right time to act on Amazon's generous deal. Or, you can always wait for a better deal to come up this October Prime Day.
Right off the bat, we should note that these fellas stand out with weirdly shaped nozzles (the things you attach the ear tips to), providing great passive isolation. That means, if you get the right fit, you won't hear as much of your surroundings even without activating ANC. And when noise cancellation kicks in, you get quite an impressive reduction in the loudness of unwanted outside noises.
So, the Jabra Elite 10 have great ANC, provided you get a good fit, and a consumer-pleasing audio profile. What about special features? Well, you get Bluetooth Multipoint, allowing you to connect them to two devices simultaneously. They also feature an IP57 rating, allowing you to wear them at the gym or when it rains without worries.
