Deals
This AirPods rival from Jabra is 39% off at Best Buy
When people search for good true wireless earbuds, brands such as Apple and Samsung often come to mind. While this is perfectly normal and there's nothing wrong with AirPods and Galaxy Buds, there are equally good options from other brands. Jabra is one such brand, and its excellent 85t model is now heavily discounted at Best Buy.

$90 off (39%)
$139 99
$229 99
Normally, these earbuds will set you back north of $200, but they're now 39% off for a limited time, bringing the price down to just $139.99. Let's quickly check out all the bells and whistle that you're getting for basically pocket money.

Of course, being a top-tier model, one of the standout features of the Elite 85t is the active noise cancellation (ANC). This means that you can block out all the background noise and focus on your music or call. Plus, there's also a "HearThrough" mode, which lets you hear what's going on around you without taking out the earbuds, making them perfect for when you're jogging outside.

The battery life on these babies is pretty impressive too. You can get up to 7.5 hours on a single charge, and the charging case provides an additional 31 hours of battery life. Plus, with fast charging, just 15 minutes of charging will give you an hour of listening time.

Another cool thing about the Jabra Elite 85t is the touch-sensitive control surface. You can easily control your music and calls without having to take out your phone. And with the Jabra Sound+ app, you can customize the sound of your earbuds and access additional features like EQ settings and ambient noise control.

If you're in the market for a new pair of true wireless earbuds, the Jabra Elite 85t are definitely worth checking out, especially at this price!

