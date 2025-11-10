Walmart makes the iPad 10 just too good to pass up after a $100 discount

Samsung Galaxy Watch Ultra -42% off!

With its dependable performance and beautiful display, the slate is a real treat for shoppers on a budget.

As we shared, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is currently a real treat for budget-conscious shoppers in the market for a new Android tablet. But if you’re someone looking for a new iPad, the iPad 10 is a true temptation at Walmart.
Right now, the retailer is offering a sweet $100 discount on this budget slate, allowing you to pick one up for only $349. The offer applies to the 256GB Wi-Fi model in silver and pink colors. Hurry up, though, as the deal has been up for grabs for a while now and no one knows when it could become a thing of the past.

You can still get the 256GB iPad 10th Gen for $100 off at Walmart. The deal has been up for grabs for a while now, so we encourage you to act fast and save while you still can. This may be an older tablet, but it still delivers dependable performance and will let you enjoy content in good quality. So, don't miss out!
The iPad 10 may not be Apple’s latest affordable iPad anymore, but it’s still a solid choice for shoppers on a budget. Rocking an A14 Bionic chip under the hood, it packs enough firepower to tackle day-to-day tasks with ease. It’s great for watching YouTube, browsing Insta, and searching for Christmas gifts — yep, we’re nearing that time of the year. How fast time flies, right? But we digress.
Since we already hinted that you can use it for winding down with the latest video of your favorite YouTuber, we should mention that the slate rocks a 10.9-inch Liquid Retina LCD screen with a 2360 x 1640 resolution. The visuals are pretty great for an LCD panel on an affordable tablet, so we believe you’ll enjoy streaming content on this bad boy.
It’s worth noting, though, that the panel has only 500 nits of brightness, which might make using it in direct sunlight a bit tricky. But you shouldn’t have any problems when you’re indoors.
Overall, the iPad 10 is definitely worth considering, especially at $100 off. It offers dependable performance, packs a good-looking display, and is powered by a 28.6Wh battery that can last up to two days on a single charge. So, if it ticks all the right boxes for you, act fast and save with this deal now before it’s too late!

