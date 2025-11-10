Budget delight Galaxy Tab A9+ drops below the $160 mark on Amazon
With its dependable performance and good-quality display, this bad boy is a steal at this price. Don't miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Galaxy Tab S11 Ultra and the iPad Pro (M5) are two of the best tablets money can buy right now. Both of them are absolute powerhouses that are worth every penny. And, unfortunately, both can drill a huge hole in your wallet.
If you’re wondering what tablet will be a top choice for doing your leisure activities on, the Galaxy Tab A9+ is a pretty solid choice, especially at its current price on Amazon. The retailer has slashed a whole 27% off, saving you $60. This means you can currently treat yourself to one for less than $160, which is a bargain price for the value it offers.
It may not boast an ultra-powerful MediaTek chipset or the latest Apple silicon like the high-end models we started this article with, but its Snapdragon 695 processor, complemented by 4GB of RAM, packs enough firepower for day-to-day stuff. So, you shouldn’t experience issues while watching YouTube or browsing the web.
While the deal applies to the 64GB model, you’ll still have enough storage space for all of your photos and videos. The tablet rocks a dedicated slot for a microSD card, letting you expand its storage in case you find the built-in 64GB insufficient.
Add a 90Hz refresh rate to the mix and we believe it’s easy to see why the Galaxy Tab A9+ is such an unmissable bargain at its sub-$160 price. So, don’t hesitate — tap the offer button in this article and save today!
While getting a high-end tablet is always a great investment, as you’ll be able to use it for years without any issues, you may want to go for a more budget-friendly option if you don’t plan to use your tablet for demanding tasks and just need a slate to stream videos on or check what’s new on your favorite store while drinking your afternoon coffee.
Since you’ll most likely use it mainly for entertainment, you’ll be pleased to hear that its 11-inch LCD screen delivers pleasant visuals for the price. It boasts a 1920×1200 resolution and even has a 16:10 aspect ratio, which is perfect for watching movies and TV series. To top this off, it comes equipped with four stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos. Thanks to that, it delivers loud sound, making your viewing experience even more immersive.
