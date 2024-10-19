See how to save 29% on the Google Pixel 8!

Big names at Apple are leaving, is Tim Cook next?

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple
Apple CEO Tim Cook on stage
This year has been a rather odd one for Apple: what with the awkward iPhone 16 launch and the multitude of incomplete or downright broken software updates. But is it time to leave the company? Some people seem to think so.

A few days ago the Chief People Officer at Apple — Carol Surface — left the company after less than two years of working there. This wasn’t some minor role either: it was created specifically for Surface and she reported directly to CEO Tim Cook. Surface helped Apple separate its retail division from its HR operations. According to reports, the company decided to eliminate her position and let her go.

Now, Bloomberg’s Apple insider Mark Gurman reports that Apple’s top recruiter has also left the company. Sjoerd Gehring has worked at Apple for around six years and handled talent management, recruiting, administration and immigration. Gehring’s decision to leave for Miami-based firm Citadel may be in response to the elimination of Carol Surface’s position at Apple.

Apple CFO Luca Maestri is also leaving the company after over 10 years. It seems Tim Cook’s strategy to keep investors around after Steve Job’s passing may finally be coming to an end. Which raises the question, is he next in line?

Video Thumbnail
Apple stock began dropping when iPhone 16 was announced. | Video credit — Apple

According to Gurman the answer to that question is a resounding “nope”. Though visionOS 2 launched incomplete, iPhone 16 came without Apple Intelligence, iOS 18 caused phones to glitch out and iPadOS 18 bricked devices, the situation hasn’t gotten bad enough for Cook to take his leave.

The company has definitely lost its grip on quality assurance lately, and its ventures into other fields (Apple car and Vision Pro) haven’t panned out too successfully either. But it still remains one of the biggest corporations in the world with a very loyal customer base. Question is, for how long?

Recommended Stories
Apple’s newest gamble seems to be robotics. Gurman has revealed that the company is working on an iPad robot with plans for eventually developing humanoid robots as well. And let’s not forget that Apple is still interested in making something similar to Meta’s Orion AR glasses.

But I don’t think Apple can afford to continue stumbling around trying to see what sticks, even with its billions in budget.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/350-200/Abdullah.jpg
Abdullah Asim AR/VR Contributing Author
Abdullah is an ardent believer in the future of VR, and can't wait to see what more it brings to the table as technology improves. He enjoys covering new software releases in the XR industry, as well as major news about hardware and companies focused on VR.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile user learns the hard way that buying Android phones other than Pixel could be a bad idea
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
T-Mobile employees will stage a walk-out to protest lower discounts for some customers
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
AT&T makes the same demand as T-Mobile to restrict customer freedom
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
Galaxy S24 customers on T-Mobile get new calling feature after October update
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile launches first-of-a-kind 5G connectivity device with a special introductory discount
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]
T-Mobile is down in some parts of the US [UPDATED]

Latest News

T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
T-Mobile to FCC: impose unlocking policy and watch us scale back phone discounts
The OnePlus 13 will dominate this January | PA Show E22
The OnePlus 13 will dominate this January | PA Show E22
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G's design leaks in new renders
Samsung Galaxy A36 5G's design leaks in new renders
Lawmakers in the U.S. seek to tighten sanctions on Huawei and its suppliers
Lawmakers in the U.S. seek to tighten sanctions on Huawei and its suppliers
Android 15 introduces a swipe-back gesture bug on Pixel 8 Pro, but there's a workaround
Android 15 introduces a swipe-back gesture bug on Pixel 8 Pro, but there's a workaround
OnePlus to announce OxygenOS 15 on October 24, update roadmap to be revealed too
OnePlus to announce OxygenOS 15 on October 24, update roadmap to be revealed too
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless