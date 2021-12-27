New rumor implies iPhone 14 may ship without a SIM card slot

New rumor implies iPhone 14 may ship without a SIM card slot4
It was reported a while back that 2023's iPhone 15 Pro models would come without a physical SIM card slot, but a new report indicates that eSIM-only iPhones may arrive earlier than that.
An eSIM is a digital SIM that lets you activate a phone plan without having to use a physical SIM card. The latest iPhones are the first Apple phones to offer dual eSIM support, meaning they can use two eSIMs simultaneously. All iPhone 13 models still have a slot for a physical nano-SIM.
According to a seemingly legitimate document - which mentions neither Apple nor the iPhone - seen by the outlet, the company appears to be working with major U.S. carriers to prepare users for eSIM-only iPhones and may start selling iPhone 13 models without a physical SIM card in the box in the second quarter of the next year.
Even if the iPhone 14 does lose the SIM card slot, Apple will still likely sell variants with a physical slot in countries where eSIMs have not yet been widely adopted.
The iPhone 14 series will presumably be powered by a 4nm chip and at least three models are rumored to have a 120Hz screen. The Pro models are expected to feature a pinhole display and more RAM than any previous Apple phone.
