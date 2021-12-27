Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
LG Apple Display

The iPhone 14 Max may have a 120Hz display, after all

Daniel Petrov
By
0
The iPhone 14 Max may have a 120Hz display, after all
According to Korean supply chain sources speaking for The Elec, LG has finally mastered the frugal LTPO panel production yield enough to warrant Apple's iPhone 14 series display contracts. 

Previously, Apple was on the fence if it will release the iPhone 14 Max with a standard 60Hz LTPS, or a more contemporary 120Hz LTPO panel, but now LG has seemingly been able to pull off enough successful trial runs to warrant a place in the pantheon of iPhone 14 series LTPO screen suppliers.

It's not just reportedly going to supply LTPO panels for the iPhone 14 Max, though, but actually be in the mix for the iPhone 14 Pro Max display, too. Together with the iPhone 14 Pro, that's the one that will have a punch-hole screen instead of a notch for the selfie camera, and house the rest of the Face ID components beneath the display panel. The smaller, 6.06" 120Hz iPhone 14 Pro screen, however, will allegedly be supplied only by Samsung.

Since LG has retooled for LTPO production the same lines it uses for supplying 60Hz LTPS displays to Apple, it won't be able to provide it as much of them as it did for the iPhone 13 series. The slack will eventually be picked by Apple's third display supplier, the Chinese from BOE, and the LG LTPO game may have been exactly that - to leave the simpler, lower margin panels for BOE, while it moves higher in the Apple display supply chain with the more complex LTPO technology.

LG's LTPO production success story is also a win for Apple, as it will be able to diversify its most important iPhone component production away from Samsung's monopoly. Granted, according to The Elec's sources Samsung will still be making the lion's share of iPhone 14 Pro Max 120Hz punch-hole panels, but the sheer fact that LG may have wiggled its way into the mix is a win-win situation for Apple and Korea's second-largest OLED screen maker.

Apple has been wanting to escape Samsung's monopoly on its iPhone OLED display supplies for a good while now. Samsung charges pretty penny for its high-tech panels, and Apple hopes that it can inject more of LG and BOE as suppliers into the mix in order to drive its iPhone screen costs down. This is why it wants to go with LG and BOE for its base iPhone 14 models next year, like it went with them for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13 models this year.

Next year, BOE is expected to increase its iPhone display production market share to 20% of the 200 million or so total units Apple will need. This year, it is expected to supply about 15 million panels to Apple, while in 2022 its deliveries may increase to 45 million. The other Samsung market share usurper, LG, is also expected to increase its display shipments to Apple from 50 million to 60 million, leaving Samsung with "just" 130 million units.

While this is about the same number of OLED displays that Samsung will ship to Apple this year, the total number of iPhones that are forecast to ship in 2022 will increase, so BOE and LG are basically diluting Samsung's market share in the iPhone screens supply chain. That market share may ultimately fall to 50% next year for the first time in the iPhone's OLED panel history, marking a watershed moment for Apple which has had to depend on its frenemy since the iPhone X notch screamed loud and proud back in 2017.

With this latest leak about the potential iPhone 14 series screen panel suppliers and their technologies, we can predict the following four iPhone 14 models that Apple may release in 2022:

  • 6.1" iPhone 14 with 60Hz notch display by LG and BOE
  • 6.7" iPhone 14 Max with 120HZ notch display by LG
  • 6.1" iPhone 14 Pro with 120Hz punch-hole display by Samsung
  • 6.7" iPhone 14 Pro Max with 120Hz punch-hole display by Samsung and LG

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 14 leaks (11 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone 14 Max specs
Apple iPhone 14 Max specs
  • Display 6.7 inches
  • OS iOS
FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

New rumor implies iPhone 14 may ship without a SIM card slot
by Anam Hamid,  0
New rumor implies iPhone 14 may ship without a SIM card slot
Apple poaches Facebook’s AR/VR public relations head to help with the Glasses headgear launch
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Apple poaches Facebook’s AR/VR public relations head to help with the Glasses headgear launch
Android Auto bug has Google Maps relaunching at random while driving
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Android Auto bug has Google Maps relaunching at random while driving
Samsung's crazy 200MP camera may land with Galaxy S23 and be improved in subsequent flagships
by Daniel Petrov,  1
Samsung's crazy 200MP camera may land with Galaxy S23 and be improved in subsequent flagships
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 game test on Motorola Edge X30 Ultra brings lukewarm results
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 game test on Motorola Edge X30 Ultra brings lukewarm results
Dummy unit of 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rocks in Black
by Alan Friedman,  1
Dummy unit of 5G Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra rocks in Black
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless