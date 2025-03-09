Set up ChatGPT and Gemini to open quickly on your iPhone so you can get your queries answered

The biggest buzz in tech these days remains AI and AI chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini. While AI chatbots can't handle requests to set alarms, timers, or reminders, they can answer general questions of the variety we would ask Siri or Google Assistant. If you're looking for a more detailed answer to a question, you might want to consider turning to AI for a deeper dive into a query you have.







For example, suppose you want to know when Daylight Saving Time ends this year (it just started today in the U.S.), or want to convert 105 Israeli Shekels into U.S. Dollars. You can get the answers from ChatGPT or Gemini. Of course, you could just ask Siri or Google Assistant but as noted, the AI chatbots usually go into a little more detail. If you're an iPhone owner and have had enough of Siri's poor performance, you can use Apple's digital assistant to set your alarm clock or timer and rely on AI for everything else.

With the iPhone's Action Button, you can set ChatGPT to open with a single long-press















Tap the "Open ChatGPT" prompt on the display, tap the ChatGPT option under the My Shortcuts heading, and from the ChatGPT page press on the Open ChatGPT rectangle. Once you do all this, whenever you need AI, you can long-press the Action Button until the CharGPT app opens allowing you to type or say your query. Doing this gives you a quick and easy way to quickly find out where you can buy the cheapest hot dogs in New York City.





Another AI option is Google's Gemini. Back in November, a Gemini app for iOS was released and it is available for free from the App Store . Once you install Gemini on your iPhone, you can add a Lock Screen shortcut via six new widgets. To add four of these widgets across the top of your Lock Screen under the clock, once you are in the Lock Screen long-press on some empty screen real estate until the Collections page appears. Tap the Customize field at the bottom of the screen and select Lock Screen.









Tap on the rectangle surrounding the widgets you have currently below the clock and you'll se a minus sign along with an add Widgets popup at the bottom of the display. Tap the minus sign to remove the current widgets under the clock and on the Add Widgets popup, scroll to Gemini and tap on it. You will see six options. You can drag as few as one or as many as four of the six to the space under the clock. The widget options include:







Type Prompt-This is the one Lock Screen widget to add as tapping it takes you directly to the Gemini page where there is a prompt for you to ask or type your question.

Talk Live-This will allow you to talk things out with Gemini.

Open mic-Opens your mic allowing you to quickly set calendar events and set reminders.

Use camera-With this feature, you can snap a photo and Gemini will tell you all about the subject of your photo.

Share image-You can choose an image and get more information about it, create new art, or start a chat about the image.

Share file-Uses a file to share information or your inspiration behind a question.

Instead of calling on Siri, you can quickly access ChatGPT or Gemini on your iPhone







When finished, tap the blue "Done button" on the upper right of the screen.





Recommended Stories

You've now set up your iPhone to quickly get answers from ChatGPT or Gemini and from experience, I can tell you that this will be useful. There is one major caveat. AI chatbots are known to hallucinate or give wrong answers. But honestly, from personal experience, I haven't had a major issue with this and the experience of using AI to answer your queries on the iPhone tops-at least for now-using Siri.

