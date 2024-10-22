Get 23% off Apple Watch Series 9!

A possible iPhone SE 4 Plus model? Don't get your hopes too high…

Apple
Do you dream of a new iPhone? Perhaps one that's not too expensive? And one that's also larger, with a bigger screen?

Well, the iPhone SE 4 Plus might be just for you!

Only problem is, this model might not even exist.

We told you about this wild rumor about Apple's alleged plans to release an iPhone SE 4 Plus alongside the iPhone SE 4 – the budget-friendly (whatever that means in the realm of the Cupertino giant) mid-ranger that's to materialize in the first months of 2025.

According to a Japanese blog, Mac Otakara, there are whispers (via unverified sources from Alibaba) that Apple could be working on both a 6.1-inch and a 6.7-inch iPhone SE 4.

They even showed off some dummy models that seem to fit the bill – rocking an iPhone 14-style body, notched display, but with a single rear camera (that's a SE variant, after all). But here's the kicker: nobody else, including well-known leakers or the supply chain, has backed this up.

 

Mac Otakara itself is playing it safe, admitting that the design and size are far from set in stone, and they even told MacRumors that it’s "possible" only the 6.1-inch model will actually see the light of day. So yeah, don’t get your hopes too high on that bigger SE just yet.

After all, 2025 is the year that Apple will probably get rid of the Plus model in its flagship iPhone 17 line. Instead of the bigger standard (non-Pro) iPhone, we could get a slim, sleek device with one of the three monikers:

  • iPhone 17 Slim
  • iPhone 17 Ultra
  • iPhone 17 Air

Whatever its name, it's supposed to be extremely thin, but with rather disappointing specs, as we've covered previously.

Even if the SE 4 Plus model doesn't make it, we're curious about the standard iPhone SE 4 that is set to feature a 6.1-inch OLED display, marking the first time an SE model will sport OLED tech. Under the hood, it will be powered by the A18 chip, the same processor found in the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus, made with TSMC's second-generation 3nm process – advanced and modern stuff!

On the back, the phone will have a single 48MP camera. Notably, it’s expected to be the first iPhone to use Apple’s own 5G modem, replacing the Snapdragon X65 used in the iPhone 14.

Stay tuned!
