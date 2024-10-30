iPhone SE 4 battery and charging: Rumored specs and upgrades

One of the primary downsides of the latest iPhone SE was its poor battery life. Thankfully, the iPhone SE 4 that Apple is expected to launch in March 2025 is said to come with a big upgrade in battery capacity, which should greatly impact the battery life.





Besides the larger battery, Apple will almost certainly introduce the iPhone SE 4 with an upgraded chipset, which should mean even further improvements to the battery life, as the newer Bionic chips tend to be more power efficient.





As for charging, for now there is not much to go on. The one thing that is almost sure to happen is the introduction of the USB-C port to the iPhone SE series with the iPhone SE 4 . Whether that will mean faster charging speeds remains to be seen.





iPhone SE 4 rumored battery upgrades





Larger body comes with a larger battery





iPhone SE 4 will get the same design as the Rumors are saying that thewill get the same design as the iPhone 14 . This should also mean it will get either the same battery capacity or very close to it, which is 3,279 mAh. That is 1,261 mAh more than what the last SE generation came with, and a 60% increase





New processor





iPhone SE 4 is still unclear. Rumors are very mixed at the moment, with some even claiming that the iPhone SE 4 might get the A18 processor that powers the Exactly what chip Apple will upgrade to with theis still unclear. Rumors are very mixed at the moment, with some even claiming that themight get the A18 processor that powers the iPhone 16 and 16 Plus.





iPhone SE , as long as it is a newer one it will come with higher energy efficiency than the A15 Bionic inside the But no matter which processor Appler decides to include in its future, as long as it is a newer one it will come with higher energy efficiency than the A15 Bionic inside the iPhone SE 3





New 5G modem





iPhone SE 4 will come with Apple's first in-house 5G modem. Much like with the rest of Apple's processors, this 5G modem could offer higher energy efficiency, on top of a reduction in manufacturing costs. shared back in July Equity analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, that thewill come with Apple's first in-house 5G modem. Much like with the rest of Apple's processors, this 5G modem could offer higher energy efficiency, on top of a reduction in manufacturing costs.





Will the iPhone SE 4 have better battery life?





The answer is almost certainly yes. Even if the iPhone SE 4 does not come with an Apple-made 5G modem, it's larger battery capacity alone should mean it comes with much better battery life compared to previous iterations.



Recommended Stories

For reference, our battery life lab tests gave the iPhone SE 3 an estimated battery life of 3 hours and 56 minutes, which is quite a low bar to beat, especially in the current mobile tech scene.





How much battery will the iPhone SE 4 have?





The iPhone SE 4 is expected to have a 3,279 mAh battery, which is the same as the iPhone 14 . While that is not as much as most of the Android mid-rangers on the market, iPhones tend to be more power-efficient, so the new SE should be on par with the competition.





How fast will the iPhone SE 4 charge?

Unlike the battery, we still don't have any information about the iPhone SE 4 charging capabilities. The iPhone SE from 2022 comes with 18W of wired and 7W of wireless charging, so there is ample room for improvement on this end.

Given that the iPhone SE 4 is said to closely resemble the iPhone 14 , which has 20W of wired and 15W of wireless charging, it wouldn't be too far fetched to expect the same.



Will the iPhone SE 4 have wireless charging?





Yes, the iPhone SE 4 will probably have wireless charging, just like its predecessor. We also expect the iPhone SE 4 to be the first in the SE series to feature MagSafe charging, which uses magnets to perfectly align the phone with MagSafe chargers. This perfect alignment is crucial for maximizing the energy transfer between the charger and the phone.



Will the iPhone SE 4 have reverse-wireless charging?

No. Since the iPhone 14 did not come with reverse-wireless charging, the likelihood that the iPhone SE 4 will get this feature is close to zero.

