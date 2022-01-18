Notification Center

Apple Tablets

Supposed iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 models spotted in Eurasian database

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
Supposed iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 models spotted in Eurasian database
Apple is expected to launch an updated version of the iPhone SE and iPad Air sometime during spring, likely between March and April. Both of these devices have allegedly been spotted by Consomac, in the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) database.

As Benjamin Mayo from 9to5Mac points out, the EEC has often been a reliable source of information regarding Apple products, as the tech giant is obliged by law to report ones that come with encryption technology.

The EEC database now includes new iPhone models named A2783, A2784, and A2595. The iPad ones, on the other hand, are A2436, A2588, A2696, A2759, A2437, A2589, A2591, A2757, A2761, A2766, and A2777.


As one might expect, the database does little in revealing to us any further information, besides mentioning that the products are a “phone” and a “tablet”. That being said, history has shown us that the time between a device’s launch and it popping up on the database is around three months.

If we were to compare that information to the rumors we have had about the potential launch date for the iPhone SE 3 and the iPad Air 5, things start to line up nicely. In other words, a spring launch sometime in March or April now seems even more likely than before.

While leaks point at the iPhone SE being a rather unimpressive upgrade, the new model is said to bring the SE line in the future of 5G, at the very least. Of course, the most significant change will be the rumored addition of the A15 Bionic, which is what enables that 5G connectivity.

As for the iPad Air, just like with the SE 3, the new version is said to come with the A15 chip (with 5G support for the cellular version), catching up to Apple’s iPad mini that came out in 2021. A 12MP FaceTime ultra-wide camera with support for Center Stage is expected as well.

