Supposed iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 models spotted in Eurasian database

Supposed iPhone SE 3 and iPad Air 5 models spotted in Eurasian database0
As Benjamin Mayo from 9to5Mac points out, the EEC has often been a reliable source of information regarding Apple products, as the tech giant is obliged by law to report ones that come with encryption technology.
As one might expect, the database does little in revealing to us any further information, besides mentioning that the products are a “phone” and a “tablet”. That being said, history has shown us that the time between a device’s launch and it popping up on the database is around three months.
If we were to compare that information to the rumors we have had about the potential launch date for the iPhone SE 3 and the iPad Air 5, things start to line up nicely. In other words, a spring launch sometime in March or April now seems even more likely than before.
As for the iPad Air, just like with the SE 3, the new version is said to come with the A15 chip (with 5G support for the cellular version), catching up to Apple’s iPad mini that came out in 2021. A 12MP FaceTime ultra-wide camera with support for Center Stage is expected as well.
Story timeline
This story is part of:iPhone SE 3 leaks (13 updates)
-
Now reading
-
-
-
-