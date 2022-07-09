 Leaked photo of iPhone 14 cases hints at the return of the iPhone Plus moniker for 2022 and beyond? - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Leaked photo of iPhone 14 cases hints at the return of the iPhone Plus moniker for 2022 and beyond?

iOS Apple
@wolfcallsputs
As you probably know by now, Apple is shaking up the iPhone lineup in 2022. Gone is the 5.4-inch iPhone mini to be replaced by a non-Pro 6.7-inch model. We've been calling this phone the iPhone 14 Max but there is some speculation that Apple will revive the "Plus" name that it first used with the iPhone 6 Plus in 2014. That year Apple released the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus.

Apple kept the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays through the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus which were both released in 2017. This year, we expect to see the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. The rumored use of the "Plus" name for the 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone 14 came from an image showing four iPhone cases that was posted on Chinese social media site Weibo and tweeted by @duanrui1205.

The name of the iPhone model earmarked for each case is shown on the top of the photo above each case. You'll notice that the third model from the left is listed as the 14 Plus.

Apple is really highlighting the difference between the expensive Pro models and the less expensive non-Pro models. For example, the non-Pro models will reuse the iPhone 13 series' A15 Bionic chipset while the iPhone 14 Pro units will be powered by the new A16 Bionic SoC. Earlier this week, TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made it clear that this is not just a one-time thing because of the chip shortage.

The Pro models also get the ProMotion displays with the 120Hz refresh rate, and the triple camera setup with a telephoto lens. The iPhone 14 Pro Max might even feature 20% thinner bezels based on renders made using CAD images. Obviously, Apple would rather that you spend the extra money to buy one of the more expensive Pro models.

Returning to the use of the old iPhone Plus name might help with the possible confusion that some consumers might face this year. After all, those who aren't smartphone enthusiasts might easily mix up the iPhone 14 Max for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Still, there are ways to easily differentiate the two 6.7-inch iPhone 14 models. For example, there will be no mistaking the price difference between the pair, or the number of cameras on the back of the two 6.7-inch iPhone models. And let's not forget that this year the non-Pro models will still sport the notch while the Pro models will carry the new "sideways i" cut outs.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Latest iPadOS update breaks charging on the iPad mini 6
Latest iPadOS update breaks charging on the iPad mini 6
Best iPad deals on Prime Day 2022
Best iPad deals on Prime Day 2022
This robust Garmin smartwatch with stellar battery life is an incredible bargain right now
This robust Garmin smartwatch with stellar battery life is an incredible bargain right now
Nothing Phone (1) won't fight the power and will skip the charger, too
Nothing Phone (1) won't fight the power and will skip the charger, too
The two best Fitbit devices around are on sale at their lowest ever prices
The two best Fitbit devices around are on sale at their lowest ever prices
Lenovo's Black Friday in July campaign is here with superb deals on tablets, laptops
Lenovo's Black Friday in July campaign is here with superb deals on tablets, laptops

Popular stories

If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
If you're among the 100,000+ Android users who've installed these apps, it's time to hit delete
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
Pixel 6 issues could make users ditch Google in droves
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
M series chips are great for Macs, not so much for iPhone 14 and Watch Series 8
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Apple’s total USB-C transition begins: New AirPods Pro 2 now, iPhone 15 to follow (Apple’s plan)
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Cool Pixel feature might help you get more sleep on July 4th thanks to Google Assistant
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
Leaker shoots down Galaxy Z Fold 4 camera setup rumor but there is still good news
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless