Leaked photo of iPhone 14 cases hints at the return of the iPhone Plus moniker for 2022 and beyond?

As you probably know by now, Apple is shaking up the iPhone lineup in 2022. Gone is the 5.4-inch iPhone mini to be replaced by a non-Pro 6.7-inch model. We've been calling this phone the iPhone 14 Max but there is some speculation that Apple will revive the "Plus" name that it first used with the iPhone 6 Plus in 2014. That year Apple released the 4.7-inch iPhone 6 and the 5.5-inch iPhone 6 Plus.





Apple kept the 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch displays through the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus which were both released in 2017. This year, we expect to see the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus, 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone Pro Max. The rumored use of the "Plus" name for the 6.7-inch non-Pro iPhone 14 came from an image showing four iPhone cases that was posted on Chinese social media site Weibo and tweeted by @duanrui1205





The name of the iPhone model earmarked for each case is shown on the top of the photo above each case. You'll notice that the third model from the left is listed as the 14 Plus.







Apple is really highlighting the difference between the expensive Pro models and the less expensive non-Pro models. For example, the non-Pro models will reuse the iPhone 13 series' A15 Bionic chipset while the iPhone 14 Pro units will be powered by the new A16 Bionic SoC. Earlier this week, TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo made it clear that this is not just a one-time thing because of the chip shortage.





The Pro models also get the ProMotion displays with the 120Hz refresh rate, and the triple camera setup with a telephoto lens. The iPhone 14 Pro Max might even feature 20% thinner bezels based on renders made using CAD images. Obviously, Apple would rather that you spend the extra money to buy one of the more expensive Pro models.





Returning to the use of the old iPhone Plus name might help with the possible confusion that some consumers might face this year. After all, those who aren't smartphone enthusiasts might easily mix up the iPhone 14 Max for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Still, there are ways to easily differentiate the two 6.7-inch iPhone 14 models. For example, there will be no mistaking the price difference between the pair, or the number of cameras on the back of the two 6.7-inch iPhone models. And let's not forget that this year the non-Pro models will still sport the notch while the Pro models will carry the new "sideways i" cut outs.

