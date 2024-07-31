Discounting the iPhone by Three Fiddy is not the smartest Apple move and won't cut ice with India

Three Fiddy

I'm talking, of course, about a popular phrase from the highly inappropriate and not-safe-for-work series South Park. Three Fiddy originates from one of the show's earlier episodes, and it's a classic punchline in a series of bait-and-switch stories that end with… the Loch Ness Monster begging for $3.50. Yeah, don't ask. However, if you say "3.50" out loud and fast, it does sound like "Three Fiddy", if you twist your tongue enough.



Money, money, money: Apple's plan to make… money



Being the world's second-largest market for smartphones thanks to its population, India remains a country with a wide range of income levels. I need to repeat what we've outlined in our original article: the average monthly salary in India varies from 8,000 rupees ($95.55) to 143,000 rupees ($1,708.02).



A $70 discount on an iPhone Pro might seem plenty, almost a whole monthly salary, if your monthly salary is under $100. However, how many months would you have to save to be able to afford the iPhone Pro in the first place?



Not to mention the fact that the iPhone 15 Pro , which is priced at $990 in the US of A, costs as much as $1,550 in India.



Why the price difference?

Apple products, including the iPhone, are often more expensive outside the United States due to several factors. One primary reason is the added cost of import duties and taxes in various countries. Governments impose these charges to protect local businesses and generate revenue, significantly increasing the retail price of Apple devices. A major bummer.



In addition, currency exchange rates can be different at different times, often making US-based products more costly when converted into local currencies. Another factor is the additional logistics and distribution expenses.







Shipping products internationally, maintaining regional stores, and supporting local marketing and customer service all contribute to higher prices. Furthermore, Apple tends to maintain a premium pricing strategy globally, leveraging its brand reputation and product desirability to keep prices high, irrespective of the market.



Recommended Stories



I've seen people buy Apple products after months of saving, precisely because Apple products are expensive. They pay hard-earned top-dollar for the iPhone (or the iPad) not because it's a powerful, secure and well-built tool that gets the job done, but because they see the expensive thing as a way to boost their social status.



Don't blame the player, blame the game… right?



Will Apple be able to dominate in India?

No.



That was fast, right?



Well, not in the near future. If we're to take a look at things closely – yes, India represents a significant potential market for Apple. It's large, the middle class is growing, people will naturally strive for finer things and finer smartphones as the months and years pass.



However, Apple's market share in India has been relatively small compared to Android devices. Several factors contribute to this trend. First, India's market is highly price-sensitive, and many consumers prioritize affordability. Android manufacturers like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Realme (let's not forget Nothing and Oppo!) offer a wide range of devices at lower price points. This is making them more accessible to the average Indian consumer.



Additionally, these Being the world's second-largest market for smartphones thanks to its population, India remains a country with a wide range of income levels. I need to repeat what we've outlined in our original article: the average monthly salary in India varies from 8,000 rupees ($95.55) to 143,000 rupees ($1,708.02).A $70 discount on an iPhone Pro might seem plenty, almost a whole monthly salary, if your monthly salary is under $100. However, how many months would you have to save to be able to afford the iPhone Pro in the first place?Not to mention the fact that the, which is priced at $990 in the US of A, costs as much as $1,550 in India.Apple products, including the iPhone, are often more expensive outside the United States due to several factors. One primary reason is the added cost of import duties and taxes in various countries. Governments impose these charges to protect local businesses and generate revenue, significantly increasing the retail price of Apple devices. A major bummer.In addition, currency exchange rates can be different at different times, often making US-based products more costly when converted into local currencies. Another factor is the additional logistics and distribution expenses.Shipping products internationally, maintaining regional stores, and supporting local marketing and customer service all contribute to higher prices. Furthermore, Apple tends to maintain a premium pricing strategy globally, leveraging its brand reputation and product desirability to keep prices high, irrespective of the market.Keeping prices high might not sound very logical to those of us who are not enlightened to the economical mysteries of our time (more like "schemes"), but Apple has been doing just fine with that exact strategy.I've seen people buy Apple products after months of saving, precisely because Apple products are expensive. They pay hard-earned top-dollar for the iPhone (or the iPad) not because it's a powerful, secure and well-built tool that gets the job done, but because they see the expensive thing as a way to boost their social status.right?No.Well, not in the near future. If we're to take a look at things closely – yes, India represents a significant potential market for Apple. It's large, the middle class is growing, people will naturally strive for finer things and finer smartphones as the months and years pass.However, Apple's market share in India has been relatively small compared to Android devices. Several factors contribute to this trend. First, India's market is highly price-sensitive, and many consumers prioritize affordability. Android manufacturers like Xiaomi, Samsung, and Realme (let's not forget Nothing and Oppo!) offer a wide range of devices at lower price points. This is making them more accessible to the average Indian consumer.Additionally, these Android phones often provide features tailored to the local market, such as dual SIM capabilities and localized apps, which appeal to Indian users.



