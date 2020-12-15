Get OnePlus 8 5G with Ultra Mobile plan

Apple iPhone 6s falls from an airplane window and lives to record the tale

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Dec 15, 2020, 1:17 PM
Apple iPhone 6s falls from an airplane window and lives to record the tale
Did you ever look up from the sky and see a handset hurtling to the earth? That scenario was used by LG to promote the LG Voyager in a television spot featuring Iron Man. The Voyager,was a featurephone with an HTML browser, live (not streamed) television for an additional fee, and a clamshell form factor with a QWERTY keyboard. For a featurephone, it was ambitious.

If you happened to be walking along Cabo Frio beach in Rio de Janeiro recently, you might have seen an Apple iPhone 6s conforming to the law of gravity falling from the sky. According to G1 (via 9to5Mac) Brazilian filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto was flying over the beach while holding his iPhone 6s with one hand. While trying to record video from the plane through a small window, a gust of wind took the phone out of his hand and it started plummeting toward earth.

Ernesto figured that he had lost his Apple iPhone 6s for good. No big deal, right? After all, Galiotto was due for an update anyway especially since the latest buzz around the water cooler calls for the iPhone 6s to lose iOS support next year. But this is the time when miracles occur and when the filmmaker checked the Find My app, he discovered that his iPhone 6s was still working and was located in the middle of the beach. So he went to the location indicated on the Find My...app and in his own words, "I had faith that I would recover it. I thought, If it didn’t fall in the water, we’ll find it. For a few meters I could have hit a person — and, at that height I was flying, 2,000 feet, it was going to be a tragedy, can you imagine? But it wasn’t a tragedy, it had many emotions." Since Galiotto was recording a video when the gust knocked his phone out of his grip, the device was able to record its descent estimated to be 2,000 feet.



Wearing a silicone case and a screen protector, the iPhone 6s suffered only a few scratches and as we said, it was still working. Galiotto stated that "It’s something that, if you tell someone, they won’t believe." Last year, we heard about a photographer flying in South Iceland whose iPhone,also a 6s, fell out of the plane he was flying in. Hikers came across the handset 13 months later and returned it to the owner. Even though it was exposed to brutal weather conditions for months, the phone was recovered in mostly working condition.

iPhone 6s

