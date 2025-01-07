The ugly duckling iPhone 17 Pro should do the right thing and pack a fourth rear camera
2025 may be better, worse or even the same as 2024, give or take. But the iPhone from 2025 will not be the same as the iPhone from 2024: whether that's a good thing or not, only time will tell.
Of course, in this ruling, subjectivity will play a major role: if the iPhone is right for you and your needs (and you have deep pockets), you'll find it perfect.
The real question we've got to ask ourselves is:
First, let's check out what we know of the upcoming iPhone 17.
Right off the bat: this year, Apple will most likely ditch the Plus model in the iPhone lineup. It's going to be replaced with an alleged Air model. The iPhone 17 Air. Sounds catchy. You can also come across this rumored model as the iPhone 17 Slim… or iPhone 17 Ultra.
The iPhone 17 Air's single ace up its sleeve will apparently be the fact that it's thin and sleek.
We've got some ridiculous fresh renders of the potential iPhone 17 Pro. Ahem.
I should point out that the design of the iPhone 17 Pro is likely still in development. Apple is probably weighing potential changes, so take anything out there with a grain of salt. One prototype, though, is up for display:
Here's the familiar rear camera arrangement, but positioned on a significantly larger camera island. A much larger camera island, that is. An island by the size of Greenland, I mean.
I'm about the last person that will pledge allegiance to the iPhone, but older iPhones look much more serious than the thing above. Despite the fact that I'm not in the Apple ecosystem, I can declare (in a heartbeat) that iPhones up until this one look like proper iPhones.
Thankfully, not all is lost. True, the rumored camera island is as big as a single-room flat and that certainly does take away from the iPhone's legendary stylishness.
Not if there is another camera, though: this is how the absurdly meadow-like island real estate could turn out to be practical.
Of course, it's only logical that this extra, fourth camera to be another telephoto snapper. Cameras are getting better and better in both daylight and nighttime, but every camera has its limitations. AI and software tricks can help only so much and a secondary telephoto camera comes in handy.
Wise folks have said to be careful with what one wishes; if my wish becomes true, this will make millions around the world cry.
If Apple slaps a fourth camera on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro, I expect prices immediately to skyrocket. The cameras on their own do not cost that much – sure, there's fine (hardware and software) tuning needed – but at the end of the day, these are really, really small lenses and sensors we're talking about here.
Yet, I'm positive that Cupertino will drive the price unbearably. Which will lead to the next logical question: why don't I just get myself a nice, cheap-ish (compared to Apple's products) Chinese flagship with four cameras on its back?
Those who are deep in the Apple ecosystem won't count that as a possibility, though.
A possible work-around is for Apple to pack a fourth rear camera solely on the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. In any case, the Pro Max is already expensive. Might as well be practical and put that ridiculous camera island to use.
If we try to take a more objective view, we'll surely come to the conclusion that there are no perfect things – and certainly no perfect phones, either.
Two out of these three names are extremely deceiving, though: the Air moniker suggests a modest price, but that will almost certainly not be the case with the upcoming phone. In 2024, we've reported that this one could start at $1,299. That's a lot of money for a phone that's reportedly not surpassing its competitors in terms of hardware and software. Hence, it's not a proper Ultra, either.
The iPhone 17 Air's single ace up its sleeve will apparently be the fact that it's thin and sleek.
What's the deal with the iPhone 17 Pro's design?
The iPhone 8 looks more serious than the iPhone 17 Pro's renders. | Image credit – PhoneArena
We've got some ridiculous fresh renders of the potential iPhone 17 Pro. Ahem.
I should point out that the design of the iPhone 17 Pro is likely still in development. Apple is probably weighing potential changes, so take anything out there with a grain of salt. One prototype, though, is up for display:
Image credit – Majin Bu
Here's the familiar rear camera arrangement, but positioned on a significantly larger camera island. A much larger camera island, that is. An island by the size of Greenland, I mean.
I'm about the last person that will pledge allegiance to the iPhone, but older iPhones look much more serious than the thing above. Despite the fact that I'm not in the Apple ecosystem, I can declare (in a heartbeat) that iPhones up until this one look like proper iPhones.
When life gives you lemons…
The iPhone 16 Pro packs only three cameras. | Image credit – PhoneArena
Thankfully, not all is lost. True, the rumored camera island is as big as a single-room flat and that certainly does take away from the iPhone's legendary stylishness.
Not if there is another camera, though: this is how the absurdly meadow-like island real estate could turn out to be practical.
True, many flagships nowadays come with three cameras on their back, but there are some that offer four snappers. Why don't the iPhone 17 Pro join those ranks?
Of course, it's only logical that this extra, fourth camera to be another telephoto snapper. Cameras are getting better and better in both daylight and nighttime, but every camera has its limitations. AI and software tricks can help only so much and a secondary telephoto camera comes in handy.
The price will skyrocket because of this
Image credit – PhoneArena
Wise folks have said to be careful with what one wishes; if my wish becomes true, this will make millions around the world cry.
If Apple slaps a fourth camera on the back of the iPhone 17 Pro, I expect prices immediately to skyrocket. The cameras on their own do not cost that much – sure, there's fine (hardware and software) tuning needed – but at the end of the day, these are really, really small lenses and sensors we're talking about here.
Yet, I'm positive that Cupertino will drive the price unbearably. Which will lead to the next logical question: why don't I just get myself a nice, cheap-ish (compared to Apple's products) Chinese flagship with four cameras on its back?
Those who are deep in the Apple ecosystem won't count that as a possibility, though.
A possible work-around is for Apple to pack a fourth rear camera solely on the iPhone 17 Pro Max model. In any case, the Pro Max is already expensive. Might as well be practical and put that ridiculous camera island to use.
