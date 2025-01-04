Google Pixel 9 with 20% discount!

iPhone 17 Pro prototype renders show Pixel-inspired rear camera

Apple
iPhone 16 with Google Pixel 9
The iPhone 17 lineup that will come out this year is expected to feature major changes across the board. One report about such a change coming in from the industry is that the iPhone 17 Pro will adopt a design similar to the one found on the Google Pixel phones.

Though initially rumored to be very similar to the Pixel 9 and others before it, a new report that is probably more credible claims otherwise. The design of the iPhone 17 Pro has likely not been finalized yet and Apple is still deciding on what it would like to change. One prototype under consideration apparently has the rear cameras in the same layout we know but on a much larger island.

The positioning of the flash and the sensor amongst other things has been shuffled around to make use of the new real estate. Unlike Pixel phones this rear island is much larger vertically as well. A concept render shared by the same tipster who provided this information gives a better idea of what the iPhone 17 Pro prototype looks like.


Interestingly other reports claim that Google is thinking of ditching this rear island design on its Pixel phones. Much like the sharp edges of the last few iterations of the Galaxy Ultra phones this rear camera island is iconic. Pixel phones are immediately recognizable because of it and it’s weird to imagine one without it.

Apple’s implementation of it — if this concept render is to be believed — is also not really to my liking. The Pixel does this design beautifully by keeping the island strip very thin but the iPhone 17 Pro prototype looks bulky and awkward. This design will also make holding an iPhone feel more different than it has in a very long time.

Aside from this redesigned rear, another major change to the iPhone 17 lineup will be the introduction of an iPhone 17 Air. This new model will reportedly replace the Plus models and its main selling point will be its extremely slim body.

If Apple can impress with the iPhone 17 Air thickness and price then it might give the iPhone 17 Pro a run for its money. Especially if the latter will feature such a drastic redesign.
Abdullah Asim Senior News Writer
Abdullah loves smartphones, Virtual Reality, and audio gear. Though he covers a wide range of news his favorite is always when he gets to talk about the newest VR venture or when Apple sets the industry ablaze with another phenomenal release.

