The Apple Watch Series 10 hints at a potential display upgrade for future iPhones

What is LTPO?

iPhone's next frontier?





That being said, our guess is that Apple wouldn't increase its phones' display refresh rate to such high numbers even if it did introduce LTPO3 technology to future iPhones. Such frame rates are arguably unnecessary, unless Apple thinks of a creative way to utilize them. It could mean, however, that users will be able to play games at frame rates higher than 120fps.



Samsung's role in LTPO development

Samsung Display, a major supplier of iPhone screens, is reportedly involved in the LTPO OLED development project for the Apple Watch 11. This is interesting, because Samsung has not played a significant role in making Apple Watch displays up to this point.



Recommended Stories

The speculation here is that Samsung is entering this collaboration with the aim to equip itself with the expertise and capacity to produce LTPO3-based iPhone displays in the future.



The introduction of LTPO3 marks a step forward in display technology for Apple devices. Apple isn't typically the first to adopt new technology, and it has been notorious for being extra slow to adopt higher display refresh rates. It was not that long ago that the company finally introduced 120Hz displays with the The introduction of LTPO3 marks a step forward in display technology for Apple devices. Apple isn't typically the first to adopt new technology, and it has been notorious for being extra slow to adopt higher display refresh rates. It was not that long ago that the company finally introduced 120Hz displays with the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and even to this day non-Pro iPhones come with only a 60Hz refresh rate. Hopefully this news is a hint that the company is finally thinking of improving the standard iPhone models with smoother displays.