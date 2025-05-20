Refurbished iPhone 12 from $196
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!
Pre-order the Galaxy S25 Edge now—score a 512GB free storage upgrade!

iPhone 17 Air next to the 16 Plus leak makes it look like Apple deflated the phone

New photos put the two iPhone models next to each other.

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple iPhone
An iPhone 17 Air dummy unit in black color.
Apple is reportedly getting ready to ditch the Plus model from its iPhone lineup later this year – and in its place, bring in something totally new: the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air. And thanks to new images popping up online, we now have a side-by-side look at what’s coming.

Fresh photos shared on social media show a dummy unit of the iPhone 17 Air placed next to the current iPhone 16 Plus and the size difference is no joke. The 17 Air is rumored to be just 5.4mm thick, compared to the 7.8mm thickness of the 16 Plus. That might not sound like much on paper, but the visual difference is pretty striking when you see them together.


But of course, going this thin doesn’t come without trade-offs.

To achieve that sleek profile, Apple is reportedly making some cuts. The iPhone 17 Air is said to feature only a single rear camera – probably a 48 MP sensor like the one found on the $599 iPhone 16e.

It might also lose a second speaker and pack a much smaller battery. We are talking about a 2,800 mAh cell, which is way below even the Galaxy S25 Edge’s already tiny 3,900 mAh battery. So yeah, while it will be super slim and lightweight, you are definitely giving up some functionality.

That said, it’s not all compromise. The iPhone 17 Air is expected to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display and – unlike the current Plus – it might finally bring ProMotion (aka Apple’s 120Hz refresh rate) into the mix.

The Plus model has struggled with sales ever since it was introduced alongside the iPhone 14, so it is not surprising Apple is trying something different. The company did the same thing with the iPhone mini when it didn’t sell well either. But given how many compromises the 17 Air is rumored to have, it is hard not to wonder if it’ll end up with the same fate. Still, we won’t have to wait too long to find out.

The full iPhone 17 lineup is expected to be announced this September. Pricing for the iPhone 17 Air is rumored to start around $899 – the same ballpark as the iPhone 16 Plus – but there is also talk that Apple might charge more just because, well…it’s new and ultra-thin.

Samsung did the same thing with its Galaxy S25 Edge, which is 5.8mm thick and priced $100 higher than the Galaxy S25 Plus, despite similar sacrifices in battery and camera. So yeah, if Apple follows that logic, don’t be surprised if the iPhone 17 Air comes with a steeper price tag just for being the sleekest iPhone yet.
Did you enjoy this article?
Еxplore more with a FREE members account.
  • Access members-only articles
  • Join community discussions
  • Share your own device reviews
  • Manage your newsletter choices
Register For Free
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova
Loading Comments...

Recommended Stories

Popular stories

T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
T-Mobile has already given phone buyers a reason not to pick any other carrier this year
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Verizon might ditch 5G infrastructure buildout for something new soon
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Next Tuesday's T-Mobile perks will include an impossibly awesome movie deal
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Xfinity customers are getting a free perk starting this weekend
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
Google Messages rival is back from the dead and getting even better
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one
This Android tablet is so good everyone should own one

Latest News

Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Razer is going after thin-and-light gaming laptops with two new additions
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Prolific leaker posts specs that differentiate iPhone Fold from its main rivals in the U.S.
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
Galaxy S25 Edge competitor to break world record while looking like older Edge phones
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
These new tools show why Apple still leads where it counts in real life
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
WWDC 2025 will also feature updates to the iOS keyboard and Apple Pencil
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
T-Mobile faces pushback over misleading ad claim — and plans to appeal
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless