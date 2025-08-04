These are the Galaxy Z Flip 8 features we think you'll love

Z Fold 7

Conclusion





Not so much with the—the device is still 6.5 mm unfolded and 13.7 mm folded. Imagine if the Galaxy Z Flip 8 is able to bring the sub-10 mm thickness to flip phones. It will be an absolute game changer.In their current state, flip phones are not very comfortable when folded, offering a strange, thick, rectangular look and feel. Even competitors such as the Motorola Razr Ultra (2025) are struggling to offer a really thin flip phone.Speaking of competitors and Motorola in particular…Where's my fast charging, Samsung? I've been waiting for years, and all I keep getting is the measly 25W wired charging that I dare not to even call fast. The aforementioned Razr Ultra has 60W wired charging support and fills its big 4,700 mAh battery in just 43 minutes!In comparison, thetakes 95 minutes for a full charge, more than twice as long. I understand that Samsung is playing the safe game, ever since the Note 7 fiasco (exploding batteries, if you've forgotten), but it's time to move on or fall behind.The Oppo N5 Flip is coming, and rumor has it that the next-gen flip phone will sport 120W wired charging support. Couple this to the extreme thinness expected (comparable to the book-style Oppo N5), and the Galaxy Z Flip 8 might be in trouble.Samsung has been playing the catch-up game when it comes to the cover screen of the Z Flip series since the first iteration of the phone. Motorola has been doing a better job consistently, and even though the latestsports an edge-to-edge cover screen, it's still lacking in functionality.You still need to tweak the OneUI settings to allow apps on the cover screen, and if you want Instagram and Facebook running on the cover screen, you need to install Good Lock and configure Multistar to get third-party apps working, and it takes time and effort.The Motorola Razr Ultra, on the other hand, got the cover screen right a couple of generations ago. You can run almost any app on the cover screen and also configure it without the need to open the phone.And for a clamshell foldable, that's pure gold. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 has to up its game in the cover screen department; otherwise, it'd still feel inferior to the competition, big cover screen or not.No offense to Samsung for trying to peddle its own in-house silicon, but the Snapdragon is still much better in almost every way.Not only does it destroy the Exynos in synthetic benchmarks, but it also comes with better radios and also better AI hardware. It's more energy efficient, which is paramount when we're talking about phones with two screens.And to convert this technical talk into more real-life experience, a Snapdragon-equipped Galaxy Z Flip 8 will offer a faster and smoother day-to-day ride, while also extending the battery life and giving you the most up-to-date AI features.I’m not sure why Samsung decided to segregate the Z series, slapping the Snapdragon 8 Elite inside thebut opting for the Exynos 2400 in theBut I prefer the Qualcomm silicon, and so do most of the people, according to our numerous polls and surveys.Okay, bear with me here! I know this may sound crazy, but the biggest gripe most of the people I know have with all kinds of folding phones is the sheer process of folding and unfolding.When traditional flip phones were the rage in Japan, many brands, including Fujitsu, Toshiba, Sharp, and Kyocera, equipped their flip phones with a button on the hinge that flipped the phone open.It was not only one of the coolest things to experience but also very convenient, as people were able to use the phone with one hand.I know that with flexible screens the mechanism will have to be pretty complicated in order not to damage the display, but we're living in 2025, and it's Samsung we're talking about—a brand that wasn't afraid to innovate back in the day.Remember the Galaxy Zoom, or the first Note Edge? So, if Samsung equips the Galaxy Z Flip 8 with some kind of motorized or automatic hinge to open the phone with the touch of a button, it will be an instant win!So, while this feature is not a must-have, and falls into the “cool” category, for me it will make the Galaxy Z Flip 8 stand out.So, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 has to be this super-thin and powerful next-gen flip phone that has a cover screen mimicking the main display and a button to James Bond-open the phone, right?Sounds a bit like science fiction, especially with the rate of innovation we've been seeing of late from Samsung and Apple.But one has to dream! What do you think of our wish list? Share the features you want to see on the Galaxy Z Flip 8 and vote in our poll for the most important one!