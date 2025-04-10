iPhone 17 Air leaked pics show a dummy next to an iPhone 16e, and it's so thin!

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e

iPhone 16e

For reference, theis not the thickest phone out there, coming in at 7.8 mm, but even compared to this slim device, theFurther down the rumored specs sheet, we find a 6.6-inch display and an interesting, some might even call it controversial, camera bar design on the back. There's only one camera housed inside this bar, probably similar to the one used on the