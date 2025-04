iPhone 17 Air leaked pics show a dummy next to an iPhone 16e, and it's so thin!

iPhone 17 Air

Do we need super thin phones?





Rumors suggest that thewill have a smallish battery and no bottom-firing loudspeaker. The phone is expected alongside the other members of the iPhone 17 family sometime in September, and the rumored price is $899.However, in light of the recent tariff situation, this price tag might be revised when the official announcement comes.This one is a clear chicken-and-egg situation, as we're not sure which one came first, but what's clear is that the two companies are going to launch super-thin models that will compete with each other.Theis expected to have a very similar 6.6-inch screen and a thickness of 6.4 mm. The price tag that's going around places the Edge as a tad more expensive than the Air at $1099.At this stage it looks like thewill have a camera advantage, as it's expected to have two snappers, as opposed to the one on the, as well as probably a bigger battery, but we have to really make a thorough comparison to see which one got the thin phone equation right.Which brings us to our two cents here. We've tested a lot of phones over the years, some of which were extremely thin, albeit not smartphones, and others being foldables. We also got to try the Tecno Spark Slim, an amazing working concept that's just 5.75 mm thick.While it's absolutely amazing to experience such thin devices for the first time, we don't think it's the most practical thing to use on a daily basis. When you go below a certain thickness, phones start to feel uncomfortable in the hand, and there are some concerns with the phone's rigidity.It remains to be seen whether people will be willing to pay extra and get less (in terms of these two models, there have to be some hardware sacrifices to reach the target thickness) just to have a super thin phone.What do you think? Are you excited about the upcomingand the, or do you prefer more conventional "thicker" phones? Let us know in the comments below.