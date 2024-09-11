Google Pixel 8 Pro with 38% discount!
System shock: "No way the iPhone 16 Pro still has the same Sony IMX803 sensor as the iPhone 14 Pro"

Apple Camera
A close-up of the camera island on the back of the new iPhone 16.
After getting the (almost) same iPhone for yet another year, people are now starting to pay closer attention to the just-released iPhone 16 lineup. Somehow, they are getting more upset and frustrated with Cupertino's latest champion.

Revealed at the "It's Glowtime" September 9 event – possibly the most boring Apple event ever – the iPhone 16 lineup consists of the following handsets:


The standard-sized Pro variant is what bugs some Reddit users, who are making a lot of sense with their observations, like:

Aside from the new 48MP ultra-wide most of the features (AI) was revealed in June at WWDC - quite disappointing. Will hold out to see which sensor the Pro Max has but will be keeping 14 PM for another year at least.

– Reddit user @gorseway, September 2024

People said they were hoping for a new "pixel stacked main sensor", but Apple did not include the phrase "new sensor" for the main camera in their vocabulary for the September 9 event. "Quite disappointing", many Redditors say.

The user @A10Fusion sums it up elegantly:

No way the iPhone 16 Pro still has the same Sony IMX803 sensor as the 14 Pro…


Well, "yes way". Let's wait for the actual teardowns, but I won't be shocked to see the same old sensor in the sparkling-new Pro. Apple is confident enough to serve up the same dish for a third consecutive year: people will buy each and every thing with the fruit logo on it, right?

What was previously expected on the 16 Pro line was the Sony IMX903 sensor for the main camera: it's rumored to be a bigger, better sensor. In fact, the Sony IMX903 was rumored to debut on the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max devices last year, but Apple had other plans. Maybe it's going to pack it in the iPhone 17?

However, I expect the iPhone 16 Pro camera to be better – if only by a bit – than the one on the 15 Pro, regardless of the same sensor they share. Improvements can be made on the optical front, as well as on the software front.

It's nice that the ultra-wide camera packs a new 48MP sensor, but a new, bigger sensor for the main camera would be even nicer. Like, a lot nicer.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/334-200/sebastian-square.jpg
Sebastian Pier Junior Tech News Writer
Sebastian, a veteran of a tech writer with over 15 years of experience in media and marketing, blends his lifelong fascination with writing and technology to provide valuable insights into the realm of mobile devices. Embracing the evolution from PCs to smartphones, he harbors a special appreciation for the Google Pixel line due to their superior camera capabilities. Known for his engaging storytelling style, sprinkled with rich literary and film references, Sebastian critically explores the impact of technology on society, while also perpetually seeking out the next great tech deal, making him a distinct and relatable voice in the tech world.

