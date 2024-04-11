Up Next:
The iPhone 16 Plus could bring a total of 7 colors to choose from (here are the 2 new options)
The iPhone 16 Plus is allegedly adding two more colors to the five that the non-Pro iPhone 15 line offers, for a total of seven hues to choose from. This is what it comes down to, if the most recent rumor turns out to be true.
Here are the seven rumored colors for the iPhone 16 Plus (the two new additions are in bold):
As you can see, the previous line of iPhones offered Blue, Pink, Yellow, Green and Black for the non-Pro models. Right now, the White and Purple options are said to come to the iPhone 16 Plus.
The rumor comes from a Weibo (a Chinese microblogging site) account by the name of Fixed Focus Digital. If you're hyped about the White and Purple options, maybe it's better to wait for one or two more sources to confirm this.
Since we're on the topic of iPhone 16 colors, let's not forget what the hues for the Pro line are rumored to be:
Having more color options to choose from is great, but I get that some people don't care at all. They just slap a case on the handset and go on with their lives. That being said, some phones are designed in a way that no case can fully cover, so at the end of the day, I think phone colors matter more than many would admit.
Nevertheless, it caught the attention of X/Twitter tipster Apple Hub, which reshared the leaks and provided an image render:
The iPhone 16 Plus will reportedly be available in these colors:— Apple Hub (@theapplehub) April 10, 2024
Also, the Weibo tipster doesn't specify if these two color options are going to spread across the standard-sized iPhone 16, or if they're going to be exclusively found on the iPhone 16 Plus.
