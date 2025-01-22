iPhone 16 gets smarter: new visual intelligence features coming with iOS 18.3

iOS 18.3 is just around the corner and per the RC beta release notes, it will bring two upgrades to the iPhone 16's Camera Control button and visual intelligence.

Apple is slowly releasing bits and pieces of its promised Apple Intelligence features to eligible iPhones (iPhone 16 series and 15 Pro and Pro Max for now). The company is somewhat behind competitors when it comes to generative AI, but slowly and surely, it's trying to catch up. Now, with iOS 18.3, iPhone 16 users will have two new sweet features to boast of.

Visual intelligence arrived on the iPhone 16 and 16 Pro models with iOS 18.2. It allows you to long-press the Camera Control button and open a fancy AI-powered camera mode to help you interact with the world around you. Now, iOS 18.3 will be bringing two new visual intelligence features:
  • You will be able to add an event to your calendar when your iPhone detects dates on posters or flyers
  • Visual intelligence can also now identify plants and animals

Apple has demoed these features in the past but they're just now making their way to the iPhone 16 phones. They may be small, but could be useful especially the first one - saves a few clicks (as long as you don't forget still to score a ticket for that concert or something, as adding an event to your calendar isn't going to book you a spot there, you know).
 
Visual intelligence relies on ChatPGT and Google for lots of its information, but it can be quite powerful as it integrates with Apple apps. Like, pointing your iPhone at a restaurant pulls up a Maps listing for the location. Visual intelligence, and in general Apple Intelligence has quite a lot of potential and we're just grazing the surface so far.

iOS 18.3 will also bring changes to notification summaries (to the relief of many), and bug fixes.

But indeed, Apple has quite a lot of catching up to in terms of AI. Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked is today, and the company is set to reveal its Galaxy S25 phones, set to rival the iPhone 16 and later the iPhone 17 phones. According to leaked information, the S25 phones may come with audio eraser AI features, daily briefing, and contextual AI that should be quite good at anticipating your needs. So, Apple better gear up with those Apple Intelligence releases.
