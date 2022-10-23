iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)

You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…





Cupertino's big surprise.

the arrival of the Ultra is about to hit other users in unexpected ways...

New iPhone 15 Ultra takes the place of iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it's not just a name change





To get straight to the point, iPhone 14 Pro will likely be the last top-of-the-line 6.1-inch iPhone, and that… sucks (more about the reasons later).





iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were essentially the same phone (apart from the larger screen and battery on the Max)

iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were also identical in hardware and features

iPhone 12 Pro Max had a larger primary camera sensor and a longer-range zoom camera than the iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are identical when it comes to specs

iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also practically the same phone





Fast forward a few years, though, and it now looks like Apple simply can't resist entering the Ultra flagship market race - as we've come to expect - it's not going to be just a name change but rather a larger strategy shift.



Going backwards? iPhone 15 Ultra could end Apple's everlasting premium compact flagship dominance over Samsung and Google



