iPhone 15 Ultra puts end to 6.1-inch super-premium iPhone (users react strongly to Apple's plan)
This article may contain personal views and opinion from the author.
You got it right (if you did) - Apple's 2023 iPhone 15 lineup is bound to disappoint those who like compact(ish) iPhones with premium features…
After killing off the mini iPhone in September, Apple's witch hunt seems to be continuing - at least if the leaks are to be believed. Speaking of leaks and rumors, multiple sources with years of experience as analysts are now weighing in on Cupertino's big surprise.
Apple is now set to launch the first iPhone Ultra in about ten months' time, and while this sounds like great news for all the power users out there who've wanted a super-mega-hyper-premium phone with iOS and the Apple logo on its back, the arrival of the Ultra is about to hit other users in unexpected ways...
Rumor has it the new iPhone 15 Ultra is going to be the absolute best iPhone 15 in Apple's 2023 lineup, and before you roll your eyes, thinking, "sure, the sky is blue", let me tell you that an iPhone 15 Ultra might also mean the end of Apple's super-premium 6.1-inch iPhone!
New iPhone 15 Ultra takes the place of iPhone 15 Pro Max, but it's not just a name change
Apple has a new plan for its Pro iPhones.
To get straight to the point, iPhone 14 Pro will likely be the last top-of-the-line 6.1-inch iPhone, and that… sucks (more about the reasons later).
The iPhone 15 Ultra is now expected to bring a brand new periscope zoom camera for long-range zoom photos and videos and possibly a rear redesign, which, combined with the bigger battery (that might become ever bigger) and bigger display, could end up making the iPhone 15 Ultra a completely different beast of a phone than the iPhone 15 Pro!
As mentioned in a number of prior stories, Apple's model differentiation approach has varied throughout the years:
- iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max were essentially the same phone (apart from the larger screen and battery on the Max)
- iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max were also identical in hardware and features
- iPhone 12 Pro Max had a larger primary camera sensor and a longer-range zoom camera than the iPhone 12 Pro
- iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are identical when it comes to specs
- iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are also practically the same phone
So, yes, Cupertino tried pulling this trick before, and that left many iPhone fans somewhat disappointed. I wasn't writing at the time, but I do remember the comments condemning Apple's decision to save the best for the biggest iPhone 12 Pro Max. So, eventually, as pointed out above, Tim Cook & Co redeemed themselves and went back to the good old strategy of giving the 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhones the exact same set of hardware features/upgrades.
Fast forward a few years, though, and it now looks like Apple simply can't resist entering the Ultra flagship market race - as we've come to expect - it's not going to be just a name change but rather a larger strategy shift.
Going backwards? iPhone 15 Ultra could end Apple's everlasting premium compact flagship dominance over Samsung and Google
iPhone 14 Pro is by far the most powerful and premium 6-1-inch phone you can buy today but this might not be the case next year.
The problem with the iPhone 15 Ultra having exclusive ultra features, you ask?
Well, I (and millions of other people buying 6.1-inch Pro iPhones), don't want to have to carry a brick of a phone in their pockets to get the absolute best iPhone performance, especially when camera and design features are on the line.
I've been using an iPhone 13 mini for nearly half a year now, and I can't possibly give this phone enough praise for being the most practical iPhone I've ever used. I always knew I preferred more compact phones, but after using the Pixel 6 Pro for nearly a year, switching to the iPhone 13 mini felt like a weight was lifted off my shoulders or, rather, my hands and pockets.
Speaking of size differences, I'm now using the iPhone 14 Pro alongside the Pixel 7 Pro, and the difference in size is quite noticeable. In fact, I would've loved for Google to make a 6.1-inch super-premium Pixel 7 Pro, but as of now, Apple remains the only phone maker that offers compact-ish premium phones with little to no compromise compared to the bigger and heavier versions of the same device.
Apple’ supposed decision to differentiate the iPhone 15 Ultra from the smaller iPhone 15 Pro by giving it extra features might backfire, as some users take it on Twitter to express their disapproval of another “iPhone 12 Pro Max” situation.
Thanks to its super-compact size, powerful hardware, incredible video recording capabilities, and great battery life (for the size), the iPhone 13 mini is one of my favorite iPhones ever. The iPhone 14 Pro is also perfectly sized for most, though a little bit too heavy.
iPhone users’ strong reaction to Apple’s possible decision to make premium hardware upgrades exclusive to iPhone 15 Ultra
Not everyone likes big iPhones!
Here are some of the comments under the tweet by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, breaking the news for Apple’s plans to make iPhone 15 Ultra different than the smaller Pro:
I hope not. Pro Max is just too big and heavy for my hand.
No one wants a 15 Pro Max with different features, what we want is an iPhone 15 ultra to match with the watch ultra :)
No! All this will do is make them make the regular pro phone worse and everyone who doesn’t want a mini iPad as a phone is f***** smh.
Titanium iPhone 15 Ultra with a brand new design - Apple's secret plan for making the first Ultra iPhone appealing to those with smaller hands and pockets?
I am titaaaaniiium.
I don't know about you, but I'd only be interested in an iPhone 15 Ultra if Apple manages to trim down the weight considerably. How? Titanium!
It's been rumored and expected that Apple will eventually switch to using titanium for the making of its premium iPhones for years now. Most recently, it was Jon Prosser who got it wrong by predicting iPhone 14 Pro would have a titanium frame but Twitter leakster LeaksApplePro has now started the rumor fire again by telling us the iPhone 15 Ultra will indeed be made out of titanium (at least the frame of the phone anyway)!
Titanium is about 45% lighter than the stainless steel used in the making of the iPhone 14 Pro. Titanium is also just as strong as stainless steel.
What's interesting is that even if Apple opts for a titanium frame, Cupertino would need to consider a more major redesign if the Ultra is to get any lighter. The iPhone 14 Pro Max weighs 240g, holding the record for the highest weight-size ratio of any mainstream premium flagship (at 206g, even my iPhone 14 Pro is way too heavy for its relatively compact size).
Therefore, simply switching to a titanium frame might not be enough to make up for the weight gain that's expected to come from the iPhone 15 Ultra's new periscope zoom camera hardware and possibly bigger battery.
In case you're wondering, this might also be the biggest hint at a more major redesign both on the outside and the inside of the 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Ultra, which is exactly what might make it work, look, and feel different than the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 Pro.
Will Apple's expected new model sedimentation work out well? Are you excited about the iPhone 15 Ultra? Leave a comment down below!
