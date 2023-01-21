iPhone 15 will have a beautiful, Android-like design, leaker implies
Image credits: iDownloadBlog
The iPhone 15 series is still a good eight months away but rumors are beginning to pick up steam. Leaker ShrimpApplePro today posted a series of rumors about Apple's next phones.
The rumors are centered on the iPhone 15's screen. ShrimpApplePro first suggested back in November that the iPhone 14's squared-off rear design will be swapped out for iPhone 5c-like curved edges.
The tipster is still standing by the rumor and has today provided more details about the iPhone 15's design and screen. Shrimp claims the iPhone 15 line will come in the same sizes as the iPhone 14 series, meaning we will see two standard models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch screens, and two higher-end models with 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays.
Shrimp says that the premium variants, which will allegedly be known as the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Ultra, will have thinner bezels than their 2022 counterparts.
Leaker ShrimpApplePro had a lot to say about the iPhone 15 today
They add that all the models will have curved edges and flat screens and likens the design to the Apple Watch Series 8. They also said that all the models will have the Dynamic Island cutout which is currently exclusive to the Pro models. The phones will continue using the Ceramic Shield glass for protection.
Standard iPhone 15 models may retain the same cameras
Shrimp's source has also told them that the standard iPhone 15 models have the same sized camera cutouts as their predecessors, which suggests camera specs won't change and the handsets won't get iPhone 14 Pro's 48MP camera. This doesn't align with earlier rumors.
The leaker has also implied that the design changes will make the iPhone 15 look like Android phones. iPhones are currently easily identifiable because of their flat screen, notch, and camera array.
According to previous leaks, the iPhone 15 may ditch physical buttons and Lightning port, and the higher-end models will be powered by a 3nm chip. Some reports have also suggested that the vanilla models will be more affordable than the 2022 variants, but the Ultra might be more expensive.
