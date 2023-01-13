Check out this concept render of the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra (VIDEO)

Reserve the new Samsung flagship!
A render might be based on leaked photos, sketches, computer-aided designs, or rumored specs of an upcoming device. A concept render mixes some of the specs that have leaked out via the rumor mill and adds features that the creator would like to see included on the phone. With that in mind, Antonio De Rosa of ADR Studios has created a concept render of the top-of-the-line iPhone 15 model which could be called the iPhone 15 Pro Max or the iPhone 15 Ultra.

De Rosa, the creator of the concept render, told Cult of Mac that "The role of a concept designer is not only to report all the rumors and transform them into something visual. Sometimes thinking out of the box can free you." The artist created a thinner device that measures .29 inches compared to the width of .31 inches for the iPhone 14 Pro Max. The iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra concept render includes a periscope lens that folds inside the phone's body and bounces light from the lens off of prisms to the image sensor.

The concept render of the iPhone 15 Pro Max/Ultra includes a titanium body and a periscope lens


With the periscope lens folded sideways inside the phone's body, the use of the prisms allow the focal length to be extended even on a sleek phone. This allows the device to deliver 5x to 10x optical zoom.


You probably have noted the rounded edges on De Rosa's concept render and the recent rumor calling for the iPhone 15 Pro models to feature a titanium build is mentioned in the creator's video. De Rosa also highlights the solid-state buttons that none other than TF International analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has said will be used to replace the physical power and volume buttons on the same premium models. The phones will use their Taptic engines to make it feel to the user that he/she pressed a physical button. The creator of the concept render call this the "Butterfly buttons" in his video.

New design features include rounder corners, solid-state buttons, and a thinner camera bump


You will notice a new design for the rear camera array that features a thinner camera bump. The placement of the module remains in the upper left corner of the back. De Rosa also mentions the Dynamic Island, which is expected to appear on all four iPhone 15 models this year. The 3nm A17 Bionic will power the iPhone 15 Pro models and depending on what Qualcomm and MediaTek decide, the two premium 2023 iPhone models could be the only phones from a major manufacturer to sport a 3nm chipset this year.

The process node numbers are now simply a way to promote the latest generation of cutting-edge chip production. Still, the lower the process node number, the higher a chip's transistor count. This is vital because the higher a chip's transistor count, the more powerful and energy-efficient that chip is.

For example, the 7nm A13 Bionic SoC that was under the hood of the 2019 iPhone 11 series contained 8.5 billion transistors. The A16 Bionic found in 2022's iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max is produced using the 4nm process node and each chip carries close to 16 billion transistors.

There has been speculation about Apple mixing things up price-wise after the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus failed to deliver strong sales. As we get closer to the traditional September unveiling we no doubt will see more leaks, traditional renders, and more. And before you know it, September will be here and it will be time for the iPhone 15 line to be properly introduced.

The iPhone is overdue for a redesign and a price hike. The 2023 iPhone 15 series might not look like De Rosa's concept, but it could look different than what we've seen from Apple over the last few years.
