Good news! Lead times are declining for the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max

iPhone 15 series shipping data to Morgan clients.

If you haven't had the opportunity to order your new iPhone 15 series handset yet, the bad news is that plenty of your friends, family members, and neighbors will get their new iPhones before you do. The good news is that delivery lead times are coming down according to J.P. Morgan's Product Availability Tracker which is now in its third week of deliveringseries shipping data to Morgan clients.





The decline in delivery lead times is about the same that we've seen during the third week of shipments in previous years and dropped overall by four days over the course of last week with the biggest improvements taking place with the shipping times for the iPhone 15 Pro line. The delivery lead times for the non-Pro models were "largely unchanged" according to the international financial services firm.

Global delivery lead times for the iPhone 15 Pro models are starting to come down







iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro global delivery lead time for the third week declined to 29 days from the previous week's 36 days while the Global delivery lead times were 17 days for theand iPhone 15 Plus during the third week, unchanged from week two. Theglobal delivery lead time for the third week declined to 29 days from the previous week's 36 days while the iPhone 15 Pro Max still has a lengthy 46 days wait although it is an improvement from the previous week's 54 days.













iPhone 15 Pro models, Morgan says that the higher wait times are "likely impacted by the confluence of early order momentum and slower supply ramp."

In a note written to clients that was read by AppleInsider , J.P. Morgan said that the higher lead times for this year's non-Pro models are "at least partly attributable to supply ramp issues that have since been resolved." As for themodels, Morgan says that the higher wait times are "likely impacted by the confluence of early order momentum and slower supply ramp."





In the U.S., the wait time for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus is 15 days, unchanged from last week. The iPhone 15 Pro has a 28-day delivery lead time down from 54 days during the previous week. The iPhone 15 Pro Max , in the U.S., has a lead time of 35 days which is down from last week's whopping 61 day wait .





In China, the non-Pro models both have a 21-day waiting period which is unchanged from the previous week. Both Pro models saw wait times decrease; the lead time dropped from 36 to 29 days for the iPhone 15 Pro , and from 50 days to 43 with the iPhone 15 Pro Max .



In Germany and the U.K., the pattern remains the same with iPhone 15 Pro models shipping faster







Germany saw lead times decline across the board, from 17 days to 15 days for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus , from 37 days to 32 for the iPhone 15 Pro , and from 48 days to 42 days for the iPhone 15 Pro Max . Lastly, in the U.K., the non-Pro models had a lead time of 15 days, unchanged from the prior week. Those ordering the iPhone 15 Pro have to wait 28 days for delivery which is down from 35 days. And the lead time for the iPhone 15 Pro Max in the U.K. is down to 44 days from 59 days the previous week.





Every year, before the unveiling, there are usually a number of stories saying that production issues or problems with suppliers will cause major delays once the new iPhones are released. This year was no exception. But Apple continues to handle the strong, steady demand for the 2023 iPhone models without forcing consumers to wait too long for their new phones to arrive.



