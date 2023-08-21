Save on Beats by Dr. Dre Headphones!

All iPhone 15 color options might come with a color-matching USB-C cable

iPhone 15 Could Come With Color-Matched Braided USB-C Cables
The rumored USB-C port on the iPhone 15 series continues to bring in more and more goodies regarding what new Apple's upcoming phone lineup might feature. One of the more exciting upgrades that we recently learned might come with the Pro models in particular is faster 35W charging speeds.

Today's leak, however, does not do much in revealing something new for the phones themselves, but rather the USB-C cables Apple will be including inside the iPhone 15 series boxes.

A popular leaker by the nickname Mjin Bu had shared images of what were allegedly color-matching braided USB-C to USB-C iPhone 15 cables a couple of days ago. However, the leaker stated that the photos were found online and could not trace the source so their legitimacy was questionable.


Now, an Apple device prototype collector going by "Kosutami" has also shared images of design validation test (DVT) samples, albeit only in the black color option. There is a total of 5 color variants of the USB-C iPhone 15 cables: violet, baby-blue, pink, and yellow which come with a glossy white plastic shell at the end and a black USB-C cable with a matching black shell. The logic here is that each cable matches an iPhone 15 model's color. (via MacRumors)


Not everything new with the cables has to do with their colors though! The iPhone 15 series USB-C cables are all braided and have strain relief tubes, which should make them much more durable than the ones before. Hopefully, this marks the end of Apple's infamously fragile charging cables that have plagued iPhone owners for years.

Coming back to the iPhone 15 colors, it seems we will see the rumored light pink and blue options, which means we can also expect the deep red (not Product Red) color variant for the iPhone 15 Pro.

