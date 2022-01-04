Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
iOS Apple Camera

Apple could give the iPhone 15 Pro a periscope lens to bring it on par with Android rivals

Anam Hamid
By
11
Next year's iPhone 15 Pro may finally get a camera upgrade Samsung introduced two years back
Although we have got more than 1.5 years to go before the release of Apple's 2023 iPhone line, which will supposedly be known as the iPhone 15, we already know quite a bit about it. A new report reiterates the predictions we have heard about its camera system.

MacRumors reports that at least one iPhone 15 variant will have a periscope camera, citing analyst Jeff Pu. A periscope lens bends light to boost the zooming capabilities of a smartphone without having to rely on a physically larger telephoto unit.

Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was previously speculating that the feature will be introduced with this year's iPhone 14 Pro, but he now believes that it will debut on the iPhone 15 Pro. 

That would be late by Android standards. Samsung and Huawei already sell phones with 10x optical zoom, made possible by periscope lenses. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, is limited to 3x. Of course, there is more to a phone camera than its zooming capabilities, and the iPhone 13 is one of the best camera smartphones out there.

Apple does have some other camera upgrades planned for the iPhone 14 though. The Pro models are rumored to get a 48MP main wide camera, up from 12MP on the current models. This module will apparently also allow for 8K video recording. This sensor will be reportedly accompanied by 12MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses. At least three variants are expected to have a notchless display and Apple is reportedly also considering ditching the SIM card slot. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

T-Mobile kicks off 2022 in style with lifetime discounts for existing customers
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
T-Mobile kicks off 2022 in style with lifetime discounts for existing customers
-20%
Verizon will go for T-Mobile's jugular with massive 5G Ultra Wideband expansion 'this month'
by Adrian Diaconescu,  1
Verizon will go for T-Mobile's jugular with massive 5G Ultra Wideband expansion 'this month'
Honor CEO shows off foldable Magic V on video; phone to be unveiled January 10th
by Alan Friedman,  0
Honor CEO shows off foldable Magic V on video; phone to be unveiled January 10th
Microsoft's LTE-enabled Surface Go 3 tablet is finally expanding to its first US carrier
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Microsoft's LTE-enabled Surface Go 3 tablet is finally expanding to its first US carrier
New Moto G Stylus (2022) leak confirms the design and 90Hz screen of the upcoming mid-ranger
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
New Moto G Stylus (2022) leak confirms the design and 90Hz screen of the upcoming mid-ranger
With its new Tiger strategy, Samsung plans to surpass Apple in North America
by Preslav Mladenov,  12
With its new Tiger strategy, Samsung plans to surpass Apple in North America
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless