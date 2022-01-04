Apple could give the iPhone 15 Pro a periscope lens to bring it on par with Android rivals

Apple could give the iPhone 15 Pro a periscope lens to bring it on par with Android rivals11
Although we have got more than 1.5 years to go before the release of Apple's 2023 iPhone line, which will supposedly be known as the iPhone 15, we already know quite a bit about it. A new report reiterates the predictions we have heard about its camera system.
MacRumors reports that at least one iPhone 15 variant will have a periscope camera, citing analyst Jeff Pu. A periscope lens bends light to boost the zooming capabilities of a smartphone without having to rely on a physically larger telephoto unit.
That would be late by Android standards. Samsung and Huawei already sell phones with 10x optical zoom, made possible by periscope lenses. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, is limited to 3x. Of course, there is more to a phone camera than its zooming capabilities, and the iPhone 13 is one of the best camera smartphones out there.