Apple could give the iPhone 15 Pro a periscope lens to bring it on par with Android rivals

Although we have got more than 1.5 years to go before the release of Apple's 2023 iPhone line, which will supposedly be known as the iPhone 15 , we already know quite a bit about it. A new report reiterates the predictions we have heard about its camera system.





MacRumors reports that at least one iPhone 15 variant will have a periscope camera, citing analyst Jeff Pu. A periscope lens bends light to boost the zooming capabilities of a smartphone without having to rely on a physically larger telephoto unit.





Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo was previously speculating that the feature will be introduced with this year's iPhone 14 Pro, but he now believes that it will debut on the iPhone 15 Pro.





That would be late by Android standards. Samsung and Huawei already sell phones with 10x optical zoom, made possible by periscope lenses. The iPhone 13 Pro, on the other hand, is limited to 3x. Of course, there is more to a phone camera than its zooming capabilities, and the iPhone 13 is one of the best camera smartphones out there.





Apple does have some other camera upgrades planned for the iPhone 14 though. The Pro models are rumored to get a 48MP main wide camera, up from 12MP on the current models. This module will apparently also allow for 8K video recording. This sensor will be reportedly accompanied by 12MP ultrawide and telephoto lenses. At least three variants are expected to have a notchless display and Apple is reportedly also considering ditching the SIM card slot.