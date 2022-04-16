New leak says Samsung will be the sole OLED supplier for only one iPhone 14 model





Samsung is something of an industry leader when it comes to smartphone displays, but other manufacturers are catching up. The company was the sole supplier of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and LG and BOE made panels for the iPhone 13 and 13 mini.





This year, Samsung will apparently be the exclusive supplier for the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro only, and orders for the 6.7-inches Pro Max will be split between it and LG . According to another report , 20 to 25 percent of orders for the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 were clinched by BOE, and the rest, as well as the orders for the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max's screens, will apparently be split between LG and Samsung.





Apple is apparently going to ask LG to make displays for only one Pro model because of the company's lack of experience in making LTPO smartphone panels and it also doesn't have as much capacity as Samsung.





LTPO panels are crucial for enabling a dynamic refresh rate, and the latest rumor is another indication that the regular models will only support a refresh rate of 60Hz.





The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are highly likely to ditch the trademark notch in favor of pill and hole cutouts . These models are also expected to feature a new main sensor, which could make them the best camera phones of 2022 , and are also likely to be powered by a chip made on a more advanced process node than last year's 5nm A15 Bionic.





The regular and the Max models could end up being very incremental upgrades but may offer more base RAM than the current lineup. Apple is expected to reveal the new phones in September.