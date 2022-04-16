 New leak says Samsung will be the sole OLED supplier for only one iPhone 14 model - PhoneArena

Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Clear notifications Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Clear notifications Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

 View
Samsung Apple Display

New leak says Samsung will be the sole OLED supplier for only one iPhone 14 model

Anam Hamid
By
0
New leak says Samsung will be the sole OLED supplier for only one iPhone 14 model
Apple has been buying OLED displays for its smartphones from Samsung since 2017 but the Cupertino giant is now eager to reduce its reliance on the Korean behemoth. Only one iPhone 14 series model will exclusively feature a Samsung-made display, says display industry insider Ross Young, who is rarely wrong with his predictions.

Samsung is something of an industry leader when it comes to smartphone displays, but other manufacturers are catching up. The company was the sole supplier of low-temperature polycrystalline oxide (LTPO) thin-film transistor (TFT) OLED panels for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, and LG and BOE made panels for the iPhone 13 and 13 mini. 

This year, Samsung will apparently be the exclusive supplier for the 6.1-inches iPhone 14 Pro only, and orders for the 6.7-inches Pro Max will be split between it and LG. According to another report, 20 to 25 percent of orders for the 6.1-inches iPhone 14  were clinched by BOE, and the rest, as well as the orders for the 6.7-inches iPhone 14 Max's screens, will apparently be split between LG and Samsung.

Apple is apparently going to ask LG to make displays for only one Pro model because of the company's lack of experience in making LTPO smartphone panels and it also doesn't have as much capacity as Samsung.

LTPO panels are crucial for enabling a dynamic refresh rate, and the latest rumor is another indication that the regular models will only support a refresh rate of 60Hz.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max are highly likely to ditch the trademark notch in favor of pill and hole cutouts. These models are also expected to feature a new main sensor, which could make them the best camera phones of 2022, and are also likely to be powered by a chip made on a more advanced process node than last year's 5nm A15 Bionic.

The regular and the Max models could end up being very incremental upgrades but may offer more base RAM than the current lineup. Apple is expected to reveal the new phones in September. 

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Story timeline

This story is part of:

iPhone 14 leaks (36 updates)

Related phones

Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 14 Pro specs
  • Display 6.1 inches
  • Camera 48 MP ()
  • OS iOS
FEATURED VIDEO
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
by Alan Friedman,  0
Four-year-old accidentally places $100 Uber Eats order and leaves nice tip
How you can set YouTube to always show videos in the highest picture quality
by Alan Friedman,  0
How you can set YouTube to always show videos in the highest picture quality
Sony Xperia 1 IV Geekbench scores appear to rule out the new Snapdragon chip
by Anam Hamid,  2
Sony Xperia 1 IV Geekbench scores appear to rule out the new Snapdragon chip
Latest Pixel 6 series bug automatically declines certain incoming calls without ringing the phone
by Alan Friedman,  3
Latest Pixel 6 series bug automatically declines certain incoming calls without ringing the phone
Apple's funny new television commercial is for the Apple Card
by Alan Friedman,  2
Apple's funny new television commercial is for the Apple Card
Bug from software update is causing serious issues with the Galaxy S20 series displays
by Alan Friedman,  9
Bug from software update is causing serious issues with the Galaxy S20 series displays
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless