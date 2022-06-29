An iPhone 14 Pro Max price leak pegs the flagship specs at a higher tag

Apple could be raising the price of its flagship iPhone 14 Pro Max to $1199 this year, claims a new leak, reiterating previous rumors that it will try to keep the price difference between the Pro and regular models, as well as recoup the increased costs for their new design and hardware.





Since Apple is said to be equipping the 14 Pro Max with а dual punch hole display to house an improved front camera and the Face ID paraphernalia, as well as with a new image sensor and A16 processor, all those novelties will cost you, says The Gallox





His predictions are hit or miss and sometimes just common sense aggregations, but nevertheless the higher iPhone 14 Pro Max price and top-shelf specs have been bandied about before by other leakers as well:





The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max price to specs ratio

Processor: A16 Bionic

Screens: 6.1 | 6.7 inch 120Hz OLED Display

Camera kit: 48/12/12 cameras

Memory: 128/256/512/1TB storage & 8GB RAM

Batteries: 3,200 | 4,323 mAh battery

Features: Always-On Display, Face ID, iOS 16

Prices: $1099 | $1199





If Apple doesn't bump the Pro model prices, there would only be a mere $100 price difference between the iPhone 14 Max/Plus , and the iPhone 14 Pro, given the all-new design and extra upgrades in the Pro models, and if Apple wants to keep the $200 difference between the regular and Pro models, it will have to bump everything by a Benjamin.





The Pro models will be the ones with the under-display Face ID dot projector and the elliptical punch hole that will house the selfie camera and the rest of the Face ID components, besides all of their other usual upgrades in terms of camera set, display features, and processing power. Here's the expected iPhone 14 series price list opposed to the iPhone 13 models' pricing:











Thus, the average price of the iPhone 14 series will be significantly increased compared to the iPhone 13 line, as it includes a $699 iPhone 13 mini model. If you want to buy all of the 2021 iPhone models, you'd need $3596, but if Apple's 2022 iPhone 14 price hike rumors hold water, you'd need $400 more to gather them all under one roof.



Granted, there will be a unique Max model this time around that will offer a bigger display for much less money than the 14 Pro Max, but it will also cost more than the iPhone 13 at launch, while the iPhone 14 doesn't take the iPhone 13 mini price, but stays at the $799 tag of its predecessor, effectively raising all 2022 iPhone pricing across the board.