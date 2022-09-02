iPhone 14 Pro might be better at telling you your microphone and camera are in use
We are now officially less than a week away from the expected announcement of the iPhone 14 series, and we are continuing to learn new details about it! This time around the rumor stems from the MacRumors forums where a person seemingly with insider knowledge has shared information about the iPhone 14 Pro’s privacy indicators.
For iPhones that are currently out, these privacy indicators are situated on the right side of the iconic notch that houses the Face ID system. There are two of them — a green one that indicates your camera is turned on, and an orange one that indicates the microphone is.
The lights will also be more centered inside the cut-out, and more importantly, significantly brighter. In fact, the source claims they should be much brighter than the rest of the display, almost acting as “some sort of HDR content.”
Apple has been focusing for a long time on security and privacy, so it only makes sense for the company to address an issue such as dim indicators for the camera and microphone. With these extremely bright new ones, users should be able to finally see them even when in bright sunny conditions.
The question remains, though, whether Apple would address the same problem with the other two models we expect to be announced on September 7 — the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.
If you are not aware of what privacy indicators are, or where you can find them on your iPhone, well, it only shows that this supposed upgrade is much needed. First and foremost, they are called privacy indicators because they signal the user when the camera and/or microphone are in use.
For iPhones that are currently out, these privacy indicators are situated on the right side of the iconic notch that houses the Face ID system. There are two of them — a green one that indicates your camera is turned on, and an orange one that indicates the microphone is.
Initially, there were leaks saying the Face ID cut-out on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will look like the letter “i” laid horizontally. More recent rumors, however, point at one whole cutout, which according to the source from MacRumors’ forums, will house both of these tiny indicator lights
The lights will also be more centered inside the cut-out, and more importantly, significantly brighter. In fact, the source claims they should be much brighter than the rest of the display, almost acting as “some sort of HDR content.”
Apple has been focusing for a long time on security and privacy, so it only makes sense for the company to address an issue such as dim indicators for the camera and microphone. With these extremely bright new ones, users should be able to finally see them even when in bright sunny conditions.
The question remains, though, whether Apple would address the same problem with the other two models we expect to be announced on September 7 — the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max.
02 Sep, 2022iPhone 14 Pro might be better at telling you your microphone and camera are in use
31 Aug, 2022iPhone 14 Pro will in essence have a single pill-shaped cutout; gap will be utilized creatively All iPhone 14 models will be priced better than expected: market intelligence firm
30 Aug, 2022Unverified source spills the beans on iPhone 14 colors, storage, charging speed, price, and more iPhone 14 Pro retail box leak shuts down RAM rumors; says cutouts look out of place on 6.1″ model
Loading ...
Things that are NOT allowed: