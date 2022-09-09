 The iPhone 14 series is now up for pre-order - PhoneArena
The iPhone 14 series is now up for pre-order

Apple
1
The iPhone 14 series is now up for pre-order
After an exciting reveal of the next generation of flagship phones on September 7, the iPhone 14 series is now available for pre-order. The four new iPhones, the iPhone 14, the iPhone 14 Plus, and the two Pro-branded models, the iPhone 14 Pro and the biggest and meanest iPhone 14 Pro Max are all up for pre-order from the links below.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 14 models are open now


The iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus are now available for pre-order at Apple, Verizon, AT&T, Best Buy.

The official release dates of these phones differ a little bit though (only the Plus will be available a bit later), so do keep that in mind.

The official release dates of the four iPhones are as follows:
  • iPhone 14: September 16
  • iPhone 14 Plus: October 7
  • iPhoone 14 Pro: September 16
  • iPhone 14 Pro Max: September 16

iPhone 14 series: are you ready for the upgrades?


The iPhone 14 series this year are armed with new upgrades, with, of course, the most notable new additions reserved for the Pro-models. Now, let's do a quick recap of what each iPhone 14 model brings so you know which one you would want to pre-order.

iPhone 14: the 'standard' iPhone 14 this year comes in five colors: Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Purple, and Product RED. It starts at $799 and brings several notable camera improvements, including a new 12MP front camera with autofocus, a new main camera with a larger sensor, and 4K Cinematic mode at 30fps for video. It comes with 50% more RAM, Satellite connectivity for SOS messages, and a larger battery.


iPhone 14 Plus: this year, Apple has replaced the iPhone mini with a larger 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus. The Plus has all the cool features of the iPhone 14 listed above, including the upgraded cameras, Satellite connectivity, and an even more noticeable upgrade in battery life. The Plus starts at $899.

The Pro-branded iPhones this year, alongside the upgrades, also bring a redesigned notch. Now, the notch has become a pill, dubbed Dynamic Island, which allows you to interact with background-running apps in a new fancy and quite a useful way. The Pro starts at $999 and the Pro Max, at $1099.

The iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max come in four colors: Deep Purple, Space Black, Silver, and Gold.


Apart from that, the iPhone 14 Pro and the iPhone 14 Pro Max feature upgraded main cameras from 12MP to 48MP, featuring Photonic mode which ensures better low-light photos. But that's not all: the iPhone 14 Pro (6.1-inch display) and the iPhone 14 Pro Max (6.7-inch display) bring the much-anticipated Always On mode, slimmer borders of the display, and 4K Cinematic mode. Powering all this will be the all-new Apple A16 Bionic chip.

