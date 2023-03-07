iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus might score a new color option imminently, insider believes

Nearly a year to the day after the announcement of the green iPhone 13, a new iPhone 14 color is indeed imminent.

Could we be given another, differet color option for the Phone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max? There's always the chance, though we probably would have heard of that one by now. If we had to guess, we'd say that the blue hues are definitely missing from the selection, so a blue color option could definitely help reinvigorate things for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max flagships.







Back in 2022, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini scored a vibrant Green color option, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max got a lively Alpine Green colors that definitely looked great in person.

