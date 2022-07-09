Tipster says to expect the iPhone 14 series to be released on this date

As most consumers know, Apple usually unveils the latest iPhone models in September, typically in the first or second week of the month. It's hard to believe, but with time moving so so fast, we are just approximately eight-nine weeks away from seeing the iPhone 14 line-up greet the light of day. Can we hone in on a more specific date? One Twitter tipster with the handle iHacktu ileaks (@ihacktu) says that the 2022 phones will be announced on Tuesday, September 13th.

That coincides with analysis that notes how Apple usually holds its new iPhone event during the first or second Tuesday in September. That would narrow down the unveiling to two dates, September 5th or September 6th. But every year in the states, the first Tuesday in September is preceded by Labor Day which falls on the first Monday of the month. Therefore, September 13th, iHacktu iLeaks' guesstimate, could be right.





Most likely pre-orders would begin the Friday after the event or September 16th with a possible release date of September 23rd. Sound good to you? We expect four models with the 5.4-inch iPhone mini replaced by the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Plus (or iPhone 14 Max). The remaining trio should include the 6.1-inch iPhone 14, the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 Pro, and the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max.





Now, these dates are estimates of course. In this day and age, we always face the possibility of delays when it comes to the supply chain. Contract manufacturers are at the mercy of component suppliers and mercurial low-paid and overworked employees trying to get through another day's work at the hand of a demanding boss.







This year Apple is differentiating the non-Pro and Pro models more than it has ever done so before. And that could mean a wider price gap. First off, you'll be able to tell the difference between the cheaper models and the more expensive ones with just a glance. Previously, counting the number of cameras on the back of an iPhone was the best clue. If you counted two, you were looking at a non-Pro unit. If you counted three, you were staring at a Pro model with a telescopic lens.





This trick required you to gaze at the back of the phone. But this year, you can tell the different models apart by looking at the notch on the front of the phone. Models sporting the older iconic notch are non-Pro units. Those with the new sideways "i" cutout are the pricier Pro variants of the iPhone 14. And there is one major difference that you can't see that is bound to piss off enthusiasts who can't afford one of the Pro models.





Starting with the iPhone 14 series and moving forward into the future, the less expensive iPhone models will not receive the latest Apple A-series chip. That was one thing that iPhone buyers use to be able to count out no matter which new iPhone they bought and how much money they spent. Now, those buying the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will not get the new A16 Bionic inside their phone; instead, their handsets will be powered by last year's A15 Bionic.

There have been some discussions about this with many figuring that those likely to buy the cheaper models are not enthusiasts and couldn't tell the difference between the A16 Bionic chip and a potato chip. Furthermore, according to this theory, non-Pro buyers couldn't name the chip being used to power their iPhone even if their lives depended on it. Somehow, this writer is not that sanguine about Apple selling a "new" iPhone with a reused chipset and charging consumers the price of a "new" phone.





The new Pro models will have a 120Hz refresh rate thanks to the ProMotion display, and we could see 20% thinner bezels on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. And to reiterate, the iPhone 14 Pro series should feature the A16 Bionic under the hood. Both Pro and non-Pro models will be equipped with 6GB of RAM. However, the more expensive units will feature the faster LPDDR5 RAM chips compared with the LPDDR4 component for the cheaper models.





And lastly, the pricier iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will carry a 48MP camera sensor for the Wide camera. The camera sensor for the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus will probably weigh in at 12MP. Keep in mind though that the 48MP camera sensor will probably use 4:1 Pixel binning which means that for most photos, a group of four adjacent pixels will group together into a super pixel and share the information they each collect resulting in sharper images with noise reduction.

For now, let's go with a September 13th unveiling for the iPhone 14 series, a September 16th start to pre-orders, and a September 23rd release date. And it is all subject to change.

