How to take macro photos with iPhone 13 Pro: tips and tricks

tl;dr - post your macro photos on Twitter and Insta

with #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge

How to take good macro photos with the iPhone 13 Pro?





General tips for macro photos

Up your lighting game

Consider using the flash

Clean up as much as possible









Experiment with angle

When shooting macro, we usually tend to go for a parallel angle. Since a macro photo is meant to show off a pattern or just something that we rarely see up close, a parallel angle will work fine in most scenarios.



When shooting macro, we usually tend to go for a parallel angle. Since a macro photo is meant to show off a pattern or just something that we rarely see up close, a parallel angle will work fine in most scenarios.

However, once you nail that initial shot, don't be afraid to rotate the camera a bit, see if you can add some movement, have the photo ask a question or tell a story just by having the subject a bit off-kilter.









Centered or offset?

Macro photos can be pretty intense, especially if you have the subject dead center. This is cool, but you can also try to tell a story or have some sort of continuity in the photo by moving the subject off-center.



Macro photos can be pretty intense, especially if you have the subject dead center. This is cool, but you can also try to tell a story or have some sort of continuity in the photo by moving the subject off-center.

Use the 3x3 grid lines as a guide and place your subject roughly a third to the side of the photo. Think of geometric shapes and straight lines and see if you can arrange a photo that points towards the subject or has a story or question in the background.









Consider what’s in the background

To continue the point above, when offsetting your subject, you get a lot of room to fit a background into. Have something interesting in the far distance and you will have it obscured in creamy bokeh.







Or, thanks to the iPhone 13 Pro’s excellent HDR, you can literally shoot into the sun and still end up with a photo that has visible shadows and no burnout in the highlights!



Diagonal lines create movement, straight lines have a more intense effect

If you want your photo to look a bit more dynamic, a bit more lively — see if you can get something to make a diagonal line in it.



To continue the point above, when offsetting your subject, you get a lot of room to fit a background into. Have something interesting in the far distance and you will have it obscured in creamy bokeh.

Or, thanks to the iPhone 13 Pro's excellent HDR, you can literally shoot into the sun and still end up with a photo that has visible shadows and no burnout in the highlights!

If you want your photo to look a bit more dynamic, a bit more lively — see if you can get something to make a diagonal line in it.

Alternatively, if you want an intense photo that demands our attention, stick to straight lines. This one risks being boring, but you can also end up with an effect that evokes some "liminal space" feelings.









Edit your shots on the iPhone or an iPad

The “Shot on iPhone” contest does not prohibit photo editing. You can use the excellent editor within Apple’s own Photos app, or a 3rd party app like Lightroom, Snapseed, Canva, or hey — all of the above!



The "Shot on iPhone" contest does not prohibit photo editing. You can use the excellent editor within Apple's own Photos app, or a 3rd party app like Lightroom, Snapseed, Canva, or hey — all of the above!

I found the most use out of the iPhone's perspective fixer, especially when straining myself to take macro photos at weird angles. I would end up with a photo that is slightly skewed and uneven, despite my best attempts. Playing with the level wheel and perspective fixer in the Photos editor app, I was able to fix my snafu and get a much better photo in the end!





< Skewed Fixed >



What objects are good for macro photos?

OK, the tips are fine and dandy, but you still don’t know what to take macro photos of? Well, let us get you started with some ideas!



These are all individual subjects that you can capture, but you can mix and match them, have a few different components within one photo.



Wildlife

Bugs or other tiny wildlife are great candidates for macro photography. Sadly, I couldn’t find any in mid-Winter in the middle of the city, so I’ll give you a couple of old photos taken last summer (not taken with iPhone 13 Pro!)







OK, the tips are fine and dandy, but you still don't know what to take macro photos of? Well, let us get you started with some ideas!

These are all individual subjects that you can capture, but you can mix and match them, have a few different components within one photo.

Bugs or other tiny wildlife are great candidates for macro photography. Sadly, I couldn't find any in mid-Winter in the middle of the city, so I'll give you a couple of old photos taken last summer (not taken with iPhone 13 Pro!)

Alternatively, furry friends are always great subjects for macro. Dog or cat eyes, noses, or the bottoms of their paws can look great up close. As long as you can get your pet to stay still for long enough…









Plants

Of course — the petals or blossoms of a plant, or a huge tree leaf that has an interesting pattern. These can work great if you can get the sunlight to shine through the plant and make it "glow" a bit.









Small figurines

LEGOs or any other action figures can look really fun when blown up in a macro shot. Any of these items that we are used to being… well, tiny, can evoke emotions of wonder and excitement when they look like they are as big as us.









Daily items that show wear and tear

Coins, leather wallets, worn denim, or the cool weave of your watch strap are all good candidates here.



Rust or urban decay

Coins, leather wallets, worn denim, or the cool weave of your watch strap are all good candidates here.

Even your local rain drain grate probably has some rust on it. It may look perfectly fine to your eyes, but go in close with an iPhone 13 Pro and you may end up with a very striking photo that instantly makes us think of an abandoned facility.









Rocks or stones

Perfectly-shaped pavement or a random rock with an interesting texture — get some light in from the side and pick an angle. You'd be surprised how macro photography makes them look much more interesting.









Tech up close

Your tablet's speaker grilles, a backlit keyboard, a microphone, or the pixels on a screen. Any one of these look super interesting up close and can make for a great macro photo if you play with angle, lighting, or combine them with something else. (Dog paw on a backlit keyboard, here we go-o-o-o!)









Anything with a pattern

The perfect patterns in manufactured items are pretty fascinating to examine up close. We rarely do so, so your role as an aspiring macro photographer is to draw attention to them.







Go out and take your best macro photo yet!

The perfect patterns in manufactured items are pretty fascinating to examine up close. We rarely do so, so your role as an aspiring macro photographer is to draw attention to them.

