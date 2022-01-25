Apple announces new Shot on iPhone challenge for iPhone 13 Pro

Apple announces new Shot on iPhone challenge for iPhone 13 Pro0
In typical Apple fashion — it's the phone that does most of the heavy lifting. When you switch to the ultra-wide lens and go super-close to your subject, the iPhone detects that you are attempting a macro shot, does the needed adjustments, and focuses in.
What do you win?
Mostly a "Good job, mate!". Apple has assembled a jury of 10 expert photographers, including Peter McKinnon of YouTube fame, award-winning photographer Anand Varma, co-founder of The House of Pixels Apeksha Maker, and other big names. There will be a total of 10 winners and their photos will be posted across all of Apple's socials — the press room, Apple.com, Instagram, "and other official Apple accounts".
How to enter "Shot on iPhone" contest?
You can post your masterpiece on Twitter or Instagram with the tag #ShotoniPhone and #iPhonemacrochallenge — that will get you entered in the challenge. Alternatively, you can email your entry to shotoniphone@apple.com — be sure to format the file name as "firstname_lastname_macro_iPhonemodel".
Read Apple announcement here
The editing of photos is allowed, which we found a bit disappointing. Apple explicitly states — you can either use the Apple software editors in iOS Photos or a 3rd party editor software. We kind of would've preferred a raw camera power contest, but hey — let the creativity blossom!
Any tips to win?
Best we can tell you is — make sure you have a quality photo. A few years ago, a person named Timothy Cook tried to enter a "Shot on iPhone" challenge and the result was a barrage of Twitter posts poking fun at his art. That was not cool, Internet...