Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 5G (LIMITED-TIME OFFER)

 View
iOS Apple

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max limit third-party app animations to 60Hz

Anam Hamid
By
2
iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max limit third-party app animations to 60Hz
Apple has finally introduced high refresh rate displays this year on its smartphones but the feature, dubbed ProMotion by the company, is only available on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max. The tech titan is still being a little stingy it seems, as reports are emerging that third-party apps are still limited to 60Hz.

Most older conventional smartphones have a 60Hz screen, which means the display is updated 60 times per second. Android smartphone makers, including OnePlus and Samsung, embraced the tech much earlier than Apple, and it's not uncommon to see midrange Android phones with a refresh rate above 60Hz now.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max flaunt what Apple calls a Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion and support an adaptive refresh rate that can go as high as 120Hz for a smoother, and more fluid and responsive experience, and can drop to 10Hz when a high refresh rate is not needed. 

A couple of developers who got their hands on the phones today have noticed that iOS 15.0 mostly limits third-party apps to 60Hz, reports 9to5Mac. The refresh rate only increases during scrolling and full-screen transitions. Other animations and custom elements cannot take advantage of the higher refresh rate and this only applies to third-party apps. That doesn't just sound discriminatory, but also leads to experience disparity. 

The iPad Pro, which got a 120Hz screen in 2017, doesn't apply the same limits to third-party apps. 



Apple may have taken this approach to preserve battery life, but that's just a theory. There is also a small possibility that this is a bug. A workaround apparently exists but it remains to be seen if Apple will approve it.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Related phones

Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro specs
$0 Special Verizon $999 Special Apple $1000 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 3125 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max specs
Deal Special Amazon $100 Special Verizon $1099 Special Apple
View more offers
  • Display 6.7 inches 2778 x 1284 pixels 120Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 12 MP (Triple camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A15 Bionic 6GB RAM
  • Storage 128GB, not expandable
  • Battery 4373 mAh
  • OS iOS 15.x

Latest News

How to make it rain on your iPhone to help you fall asleep
by Alan Friedman,  0
How to make it rain on your iPhone to help you fall asleep
Next year's iPhone 14 could be the first smartphone to use TSMC's new packaging platform
by Alan Friedman,  1
Next year's iPhone 14 could be the first smartphone to use TSMC's new packaging platform
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G on sale at new record high discounts
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has the unlocked OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro 5G on sale at new record high discounts
Latest 5G budget phone from Samsung has a 120Hz screen and 5,000mAh cell but lacks 3.5mm port
by Anam Hamid,  1
Latest 5G budget phone from Samsung has a 120Hz screen and 5,000mAh cell but lacks 3.5mm port
Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 to receive three years of Android updates
by Iskren Gaidarov,  4
Microsoft's Surface Duo 2 to receive three years of Android updates
Leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra is basically a Galaxy Note with a weird camera bump
by Joshua Swingle,  24
Leaked Galaxy S22 Ultra is basically a Galaxy Note with a weird camera bump
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless