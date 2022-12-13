Last year's indomitable iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are on sale for a limited time





The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max have nearly the same design as their successors but they have a notch in place of the Dynamic Island which in its current implementation is not all that useful. Since they are Apple's last Pro phones with a notch, they are perfect for those who find the Dynamic Island gimmicky.





The iPhone 14 Pro also gets a new 48MP sensor but unless you are a professional photographer, you may not even notice the difference between the photos taken by the two phones.





And, lastly, the new Pro models are powered by the new Apple A16 Bionic chip, whereas the iPhone 13 Pro has the A15 Bionic, which is also inside this year's iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, and is more than fast enough for most people.





The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max were amongst last year's top phones and are still great buys in 2022. They are beautiful devices with flat edges and 120Hz OLED displays for silky animations. They are also quite robust, thanks to the Ceramic Shield cover glass, and also have IP68 water and dust resistance rating.





The handsets have a triple camera array with a 12MP main shooter, a 12MP ultrawide unit, and a 12MP telephoto sensor with 3x zoom and it easily puts most 2022 phones to shame. Battery life is another strong suit, and you can expect these phones to last longer than most other flagship devices.





In short, the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max might not be Apple's latest phones, but they are the next best option if you want a premium experience without paying a ton of money.





Amazon is currently selling refurbished models which are as good as new and have a one-year guarantee. The 128GB model can be yours for $746 after a discount of 10 percent. For reference, a new 128GB iPhone 14 Pro is being sold by Apple for $999.





The e-commerce giant has marked down the iPhone 13 Pro Max by $100 and is selling it for $899. In contrast, the 128GB iPhone 14 Pro Max retails for $1,099.





These are limited-time deals so act fast and score yourself one while supplies last.