iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Pixel 6: new designs or blasts from the past?

The Google Nexus 6P was the only Huawei-made Nexus. It was a fan-favorite for its flagship specs, premium design, and unique-looking camera-module.When announcing the Pixel 6 series, Google never mentioned its design is inspired by an older device. Instead, it bragged about how different and innovative it is.But in the end, this is another case of ‘a blast from the past’. The Pixel 6 reminds us of one of the last great Nexus phones, just like the iPhone 12 and 13 remind us of the iPhone 4.People seem to love the Pixel 6’s camera module, and maybe it's exactly because of its nostalgic feel.In conclusion, I must say that borrowing an old but iconic design is a genius idea. It brings nostalgia, makes the phone instantly recognizable, and even saves on design costs.The smartphone industry needed a bit of a change when it comes to looks, as things have become pretty haptic in the late 2010s, and now we have it. Trendsetters will always set the trends, followers will always follow.But time is ticking. While this strategy of improving on an old recognizable design element and implementing it in the newest phones is genius, there are only so many iconic designs one has had in its past.While it might seem like smartphones have been around forever, in actuality, it's been less than two decades, and not many phone models have gained global popularity during this time.The iPhone 4, the Galaxy Note 10 and 20, and the Nexus 6P are iconic devices, but they are part of a pretty small and elite club, the club of classic smartphones. And time is ticking, as there are only so many iconic retro designs one can reuse, so this trend’s days are pretty much counted. The industry needs something new, fast.