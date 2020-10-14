The iPhone 12 mini costs more than what most were led to believe

UPDATE: MacRumors reports that T-Mobile and Sprint are also offering the same $30 discount on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 as AT&T and Verizon. This means that all carrier-locked iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models will start at $699 and $799, respectively. The baseline SIM-free variants of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will cost $729 and $829, respectively.



iPhone 12 mini costs more than the iPhone 11







It turns out that the iPhone 12 mini doesn't actually start at $699, as reported by 9to5 Mac. Similarly, the baseline iPhone 12 does not cost $799.



The advertised prices only apply if you choose either Verizon or AT&T as your carrier.



Otherwise, if you opt for T-Mobile or Sprint, or buy the SIM-free unlocked variant, you will have to pay at least $729 for the iPhone 12 mini, and $829 for the iPhone 12.







Sure, that's a difference of just $30, and Apple has quietly mentioned in its press release that the prices include an AT&T or Verizon discount, it still kind of sounds deceptive, especially for consumers who don't reside in the US.



No such gimmicks were pulled for the Pro models, and their price begin at $999, regardless of your carrier choice.