Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G, $949 with MintMobile unlimited plan

 View
iOS Apple 5G

The iPhone 12 mini costs more than what most were led to believe

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 16, 2020, 5:28 PM
The iPhone 12 mini costs more than what most were led to believe
UPDATE:  MacRumors reports that T-Mobile and Sprint are also offering the same $30 discount on the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 as AT&T and Verizon. This means that all carrier-locked iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 models will start at $699 and $799, respectively. The baseline SIM-free variants of the iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 will cost $729 and $829, respectively. 

The original story continues below.

###

Apple yesterday unveiled its new lineup of iPhones, which happen to be the first to boast 5G connectivity. The new series is divided into two categories: the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 mini and the 6.1-inch iPhone 12, which Apple's marketing materials suggest start at $699. This is what last year's iPhone 11 launched at, and the price seems justifiable, given that the new phones come with the powerful A14 Bionic chip and OLED display. 

The 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max start at $999. They have a sturdier built, three rear cameras as opposed to two on the standard models, and a LiDar scanner. 

iPhone 12 mini costs more than the iPhone 11



It turns out that the iPhone 12 mini doesn't actually start at $699, as reported by 9to5 Mac. Similarly, the baseline iPhone 12 does not cost $799.

The advertised prices only apply if you choose either Verizon or AT&T as your carrier.

Otherwise, if you opt for T-Mobile or Sprint, or buy the SIM-free unlocked variant, you will have to pay at least $729 for the iPhone 12 mini, and $829 for the iPhone 12. 


Sure, that's a difference of just $30, and Apple has quietly mentioned in its press release that the prices include an AT&T or Verizon discount, it still kind of sounds deceptive, especially for consumers who don't reside in the US.

No such gimmicks were pulled for the Pro models, and their price begin at $999, regardless of your carrier choice.

Pre-orders for the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro start October 16 and the phones begin shipping October 23. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 Pro Max will be available for pre-booking on November 6 and will hit the shelves on November 13. 

Related phones

iPhone 12 mini
Apple iPhone 12 mini View Full specs
  • Display 5.4 inches 2340 x 1080 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x
iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12 View Full specs
$950 iPhone 12 5G
  • Display 6.1 inches 2532 x 1170 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Dual camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Best pre-order deals on the Apple iPhone 12 Pro, 12 Pro Max
Popular stories
The Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra and Buds 2 colors leak, early release date set to counter Huawei
Popular stories
Google Pixel 4a vs Apple iPhone SE (2020)
Popular stories
Wild new report suggests Samsung's Galaxy S21 5G family could be released this year

Popular stories

Popular stories
Some 5G iPhone 12 buyers might need to switch to T-Mobile
Popular stories
iPhone 12 size comparison: the new lineup against the competition and older iPhones
Popular stories
Apple officially unveils iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
Popular stories
iPhone 12 series battery life revealed: Here's how they compare with all the previous iPhones
Popular stories
The iPhone 12 and 12 mini price and preorder deals on T-Mobile, Verizon, AT&T or unlocked
Popular stories
Check out these new US 5G and 4G LTE speed tests to see how fast your city really is

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless