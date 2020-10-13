Get Galaxy S20 FE 5G for $700

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Oct 13, 2020, 8:50 AM
Leaker gives us our first look at the HomePod mini ahead of the big reveal today
Leaker Evan Blass is on a roll today. Apple is due to announce several new products today, including the iPhone 12, which Blass leaked not too long ago. And now, he is back, this time with the HomePod mini.

Apple is not expected to refresh the HomePod today, which was announced back in 2017. The high-end speaker never gained the traction Apple was hoping for, which is probably why the company has shifted gears and is now planning to launch an economical, compact alternative.

HomePod mini will reportedly not hit the shelves this month



Blass has revealed the HomePod mini in the colors gray and white. The new speaker is expected to measure 3.3-inches, and sure enough, it looks half the size of the original speaker. For reference, the HomePod is 6.8-inches. 

The HomePod mini has more of a spherical shape and just like the original HomePod, it has a small display at the top and is covered in 3D mesh fabric.

The compact speaker will apparently cost $99 and it will be powered by Apple’s S5 processor, which also fuels the Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 5. 

The OG HomePod, on the other hand, is underpinned by the A8 chip and it was launched for $349.

The lower price tag will help Apple compete with the likes of Amazon's Echo series and Google's Nest Audio. 

The HomePod mini will apparently also serve as an Ultra-Wideband base station and it will work with U1 equipped devices to help with location tracking. Although the Siri-controlled speaker will likely break cover today, it is expected to go on sale next month.

