The iPad is doomed to remain a secondary device (for at least another year)

Is the iPad's potential wasted?





Is Apple unsure about what to do with the iPad?









Is there still hope for major iPad updates? Yes, but we'll have to keep waiting...





Me and my colleague Preslav are avid iPad power users and have been for many, many years. After the somewhat disappointing iPadOS 15 release, we started speculating as to why Apple didn't bring Final Cut Pro and other desktop apps, as was highly expected. And the reason could be as simple as this – Apple chose to delay such major updates for the sake of 2018 iPad Pro users. At best, any desktop apps that come to the iPad will likely only work on 2019 iPad Pro models and beyond. At worst – just the brand new M1 iPad Pro models.





If Apple released a major iPadOS 15 upgrade with desktop-class apps now, in 2021, it would've made the 2018 iPad Pro models obsolete a mere three years after their release, understandably upsetting 2018 iPad Pro users. Could this be enough of a reason for Apple to delay something that was highly expected? Yes, it does sound like something Apple might do. People expect a good number of years of support for their Apple devices, and three just wouldn't cut it. It might've become a PR nightmare, tarnishing Apple's great track record of software support.





This is just one theory, of course. But with all of the rumors, expectations and demands from users, Apple will have to do something bigger with the iPad. Unfortunately, it just clearly won't be this year.





