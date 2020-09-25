iPad WiFi vs iPad Cellular: which one should you get?

WiFi + Cellular iPad for the freedom and peace of mind







While WiFi coverage is abundant these days, relying only on it comes with some anxiety attached. How much that will depend on your personality, but the uncertainty is always there, especially if you’re going someplace unknown: Will there be wifi? Will there be someone to tell me the password? Will it be fast enough? Will it be secure?



If you’d rather not have these questions lingering around every time you leave the house with your iPad around, there’s one solution -- buying the iPad with LTE connectivity.



The reason we’re not recommending the cellular option to more people is that unlike other choices like getting more storage, which is a one-time expense, this upgrade makes using your iPad more expensive. After all, the only thing you’re getting for your money is the opportunity to use LTE. If you want to actually use it, you have to pay for a data plan as well.



Photo by Buro Millennial from Pexels

Of course, that added cost will depend on the carrier and plan you choose. Carriers have dedicated plans for tablets and other connected devices but they can easily cost as much as paying for another phone, especially if you want the freedom that comes with unlimited plans. Naturally, you don’t have to have a plan active at all times, you can sign up for one when the need arises and then cancel it.



But the cellular iPad is not just for those moments when you want to look at memes in the park, for some users, it’s a necessity. In many places, the LTE connection offered by mobile carriers is much faster than the speeds the local broadband internet can reach. Additionally, with cellular, you can use the iPad for navigation while on the road.



Conclusion

In short, if your iPad rarely leaves your home and don’t want to deal with carriers and data plans, get the WiFi-only iPad. And if there’s ever a dire need to have it connect to the internet with no wireless networks around, you can always use the hotspot feature of your phone.



And if your trusty iPad never leaves your side and you’re using it to answer emails or do other important tasks no matter the location, then the cellular iPad is the one for you.



